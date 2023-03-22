Home News Six years in prison for Guillermo Grosso, former president of Cafesalud
Six years in prison for Guillermo Grosso, former president of Cafesalud

Six years in prison for Guillermo Grosso, former president of Cafesalud

A judge of the Republic sentenced Guillermo Grosso, former president of Cafesalud, to six years in prison for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and bribery, as well as bribery.

Likewise, the judicial body disqualified Grosso from assuming any public office during the same six years and must pay a fine of 270,765 SMLMV; For this reason, an immediate arrest was ordered for the former president, who was also denied the possibility of house arrest.

During the hearing, the judge made clear the crime of bribery for which Grosso is accused, since the Prosecutor’s Office managed to demonstrate that he and other people persuaded former superintendent Eva Carrascal to take economic advantage, through control of the database of the EPS and thus create an embezzlement in the entity.

On the other hand, Carrascal is also serving a sentence in the Buen Pastor prison, for having received around 600 million pesos during this corruption case.

