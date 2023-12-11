Six years in prison for mother who enabled abuse of her daughters (Domestic)

© BELGAIMAGE

A 49-year-old woman from Kontich was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for allowing her daughters to be abused by her new partner. That man took his own life years ago, leaving only the mother on trial.

The two girls were 6 and 9 years old when the abuse by their mother’s new boyfriend began. Mother ST had started a new relationship with IS after her divorce in 2010. Every other week the girls stayed with their mother in Mortsel. In the evenings, when everyone was asleep, for years the girls took turns getting out of bed and taken to the bedroom, where they were groped and sexually assaulted by the new stepfather.

The facts only came to light by chance in February 2020, when one of the girls told her father’s new partner that IS “couldn’t keep its hands to itself”. IS had already died by then. He took his own life in June 2014. But the Antwerp court opened an investigation after a complaint. The public prosecutor’s office concluded that the mother had also played a role in that abuse. As a result, not IS’s stepfather, but their mother from Kontich, stood before the criminal court last month.

The woman was prosecuted for rape of two minors, making and distributing pornographic images involving minors, and culpable negligence. She denied all allegations. The court found her guilty on Monday morning and sentenced ST to six years in prison. She must pay provisional compensation of almost 25,000 euros to the victims.

The public prosecutor’s office also demanded immediate arrest, but the court ruled that this was not necessary.

Share this: Facebook

X

