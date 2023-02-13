Alias ​​’Rubén’, leader of the support network for the ELN’s Che Guevara front, was captured in a rural area of ​​the municipality of San José del Palmar, Chocó, when a group of uniformed National Police officers were carrying out search plans, control and request for background information on people and vehicles.

A 42-year-old, alias ‘Rubén’ was required by justice for the crimes of rebellion, homicide of a protected person, extortion and simple kidnapping.

Taking into account that he was in a rural area, it was necessary for a police helicopter to arrive at the scene to transfer the man to the municipal police station. Once at the head of San José del Palmar, “Rubén” was expected by more uniformed men aboard a Police car that took him, escorted, to the place where he was presented before the competent authorities.

“This person was the coordinator of drug trafficking routes and the main person responsible for terrorist actions against the civilian population and the public force. It is noteworthy that with this capture the clarification of 11 homicides presented in the year 2022 is achieved, ”reported Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez, commander of the Valle del Cauca Police.

