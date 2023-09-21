Skating champions will go to the Pan American Games in Santiago

After winning its twentieth world title and its thirtieth in a row, the Colombian Speed ​​Skating Team is already eyeing the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, an event in which it will compete with seven of its representatives.

Gabriela Isabel Rueda will be the leader of the national speed skating team that will seek to win the Pan American title, a feat she already achieved in Lima 2019, registering a total of six medals.

The national team will compete in the 200 meter time trial, 500 meter plus distance, 1,000 meter sprint and 10,000 meter elimination events.

On the one hand, the group of Colombian sprinters is made up of Andrés Mauricio Jiménez, Geiny Pájaro and Valeria Rodríguez, while among the specialists in long-distance events are Rueda, Juan Jacobo Mantilla, Fabriana Arias and Andrés Gómez.

From the Pan American Games in Lima, the only one who repeats the call is the sprinter Geiny Pájaro, while the other skaters will attend their first Pan American Games.

The national speed skating delegation will be guided by experienced coaches Elías del Valle and Iván Vargas.

As for artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics, the delegation will be large and will seek tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Colombian Gymnastics Team will be represented on southern territory by 10 gymnasts, in the artistic discipline; by seven more athletes, in the rhythmic, and by three, in the trampoline.

Andrés Felipe Martínez, Dilan Jiménez, Juan Larrahondo, Sergio Vargas and Kristopher Bohórquez, in the men’s competition, and Luisa Fernanda Blanco, Daira Lamadrid, Ginna Escobar, Angélica Mesa and Yiseth Valenzuela, in the women’s competition, will represent our nation in the Pan American artistic gymnastics.

Meanwhile, in the rhythmic discipline, the Colombian representative will be led by Lina Dussan, who will be accompanied by Oriana Viñas, Laura Patiño, Kizzy Rivas, Natalia Jiménez, Adriana Mantilla and Karen Duarte.

Finally, in trampoline gymnastics, Colombia will have the participation of the Olympian Ángel Hernández, along with his sister Katish Hernández and Álvaro Calero.

Meanwhile, the waters of the Laguna Grande of San Pedro de la Paz, Biobío region, will witness the contest of eight national athletes, who will compete to get on the canoeing podium of the Pan American Games.

Led by world finalists Alejandro Rodríguez and Manuela Gómez, who have just completed an outstanding World Championship, the Colombian canoe team has podium expectations in Santiago 2023.

There will be five athletes who will perform in the canoe modality, in the C1 200, C2 500, C1 1000 tests, and in the Kayak, competing in the K1 200, K2 500 and K4 500 tests.

Thus, the Colombian Canoe Team will travel to Chilean territory with the following roster: Manuela Gómez Sánchez, Madison Ibeth Velásquez, Dixie Narem Molina, Mónica Hincapié, Tatiana Muñoz Rúa, Alejandro Rodríguez, Daniel Alfonso Pacheco and Sergio Johann David.

On the other hand, after a 22-month process of intense construction, the Pan American and Parapan American Village was delivered, a complex of 17 towers located in the commune of Cerrillos, in Santiago de Chile.

Villa Santiago 2023 was the protagonist of a great milestone on the road to the Pan American Games. After 22 months of work, this imposing housing complex, with 17 towers and 1,355 apartments, was officially received by Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

“We are happy and proud to inaugurate this Villa Santiago 2023 today, which was built in record time. The energy of the Pan American and Parapan American Games is good for Chile, because it calls us to unity,” said the president.

The place, which will host nearly nine thousand athletes from 41 nations on the continent, has several peculiarities, as it has conventional, friendly and also accessible departments, which translates into bathrooms and showers suitable for wheelchair mobility.

The apartments also have thermopanel windows and at their feet there are extensive green areas, which are decorated with a walkway and a sculpture of the seven-colored bird, the work of the 2021 National Plastic Arts Prize winner, Francisco Gazitúa.

Different government authorities arrived at the official handover of the homes, such as the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Carlos Montes, and the head of Sports, Jaime Pizarro, hosts of the day, and parliamentarians from different political sectors in Chile.

