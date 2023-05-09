Skechers opens its third store in Cali in the Jardín Plaza Shopping Center

According to a recent report by the Freedonia Focus Reports firm, the pandemic generated in 2020 triggered a greater desire for comfort among users, as well as the sporting trend in increased demand for the sports footwear market.

In Colombia, this trend has also made it possible to wear more comfortable clothes when working, thus increasing the need for elegant but comfortable and casual shoes.

In fact, and according to a study by the Euromonitor consultancy in the region, the sports footwear market in the country is growing at a good pace and forecasts a development of at least 5% by 2025.

A new store and new openings in 2023

Aware of the market in Colombia, the multinational Skechers continues with its ambitious expansion plan in the region. As explained by the Marketing Manager of the brand for the country, Marcela Olivar, “this year the brand aims to open at least 3 more new stores nationwide, Cali being one of the cities benefiting from this growth.”

Comfort is the new value that our customers do not change for anything and thanks to this the brand has been able to grow so much in the country.

‘Entering Jardín Plaza is a great achievement for Skechers and we are very excited to cover all the key points of the city.

With this store, we give Cali and lovers of sports comfort an additional 161m2, a space to receive 5,120 pairs of shoes and update itself with the rest of the world with new designs, remaining as a state-of-the-art store”, adds Olivar.

It is the third store that the brand has opened in Cali and is located in the Jardín Plaza Shopping Center, at the southern end of the city, the largest area of ​​expansion in Cali.

It is a vibrant sector that is generally full of locals and national and foreign tourists who visit its shopping malls, designer stores, restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Once inside, consumers will find a Mid-Century Modern-inspired design with sustainable features including adaptive use of existing façade, energy-efficient HVAC and LED lighting, as well as expansive graphic displays highlighting lifestyle collections. and performance footwear for men, women and children with a structure designed for flexibility and the change of seasons.

As is well known, tennis shoes have become an essential part of the men’s and women’s closet, ceasing to be exclusive for sports activities or rest.

Now they are part of looks full of style and risk, that’s why Skechers sneakers and all fashion fits perfectly in this need to give a touch of comfort without neglecting design, perfectly mixing technology and comfort.

Comments