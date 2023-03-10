ÖSV-Adler Stefan Kraft jumped to third place in qualifying at the start of the Raw Air series on Oslo’s Holmenkollen. The man from Salzburg achieved a distance of 122.5 m on Friday evening and only had to give way to Poland’s Dawid Kubacki (125 m) and Slovenia’s large hill world champion Timi Zajc (125.5). Daniel Tschofenig (119), Clemens Aigner (117.5) and Manuel Fettner (116.5) finished ninth to eleventh.

The remaining Austrians – Michael Hayböck (115/21st), Maximilian Steiner (111/31st) and Jan Hörl (109/45th) – made it into the World Cup competition of the top 50 on Saturday (2:40 p.m.). The Raw Air series is the Scandinavian counterpart to the Four Hills Tournament, nine days in a row there are qualifications and competitions to be completed. The points achieved in the qualification are counted.

The ski jumping women also have their preliminary round on Friday evening (from 8 p.m.) and the competition on Saturday (6 p.m. / live ORF Sport +).