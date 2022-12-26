BOLZANO – An outing on Christmas day cost the life of a ski mountaineer, swept away by an avalanche in Val Senales. The alarm went off yesterday evening at 7 pm, when the man, a 63-year-old from Meltina, hadn’t returned home. The avalanche was recorded on the Lagaun peak, at almost 2900 meters above sea level. The Aiut Alpin Dolomites air rescue service, mountain rescue and the carabinieri were brought to the scene. The search went on in the dark, until the rescuers located the ski mountaineer’s body under the snow. His body has been recovered.