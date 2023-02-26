news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PALISADES, FEBRUARY 25 – The Palisades Tahoe cdm giant slalom was won by the Austrian Marco Schwarz in 2.26.63. It is Scopap’s fifth victory for Schwarz and the first Austrian victory in giant since 2019 with Marcel Hirscher.



Only second in 2.23.66, betrayed by the difficult snow, the Swiss Marco Odermatt who was in command after the first heat.



Third for the Norwegian Rasmus Windingstad in 2.23.99 For Italy, with six Azzurri admitted to the decisive heat, after a good comeback the best was once again the young Lombard talent Filippo Della Vite, 12/0 in 2.25.57 after having been 24/o in the first heat. Behind him Giovanni Borsotti, 13/o in 2.25.64, who was 30/o in the first heat and in the second, starting first, made the most of the clean track which then progressively deteriorated. He thus recovered 17 positions.



In the standings there are also Luca De Aliprandini 17/o in 2.26.23, Hannes Zingerle 23/o in 2.26.67, Alex Vinatzer 25/o in 2.26. 77 and Simon Maurberger 26/o in 2.26.89.



Tomorrow in the snow-covered mountains of northeastern California, a four-hour drive from San Francisco, a special slalom will be staged (7.00 pm and 10.15 pm) with bad weather forecast. Italy is betting on Alex Vinatzer, world champion bronze a week ago at the Courchevel-Meribel World Championships. (HANDLE).

