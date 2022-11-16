Home News Skids and crashes into the barrier on the motorway, eight people injured: one man seriously, two children also in hospital
Road accident in the early hours of today, Wednesday 16 November, at 1.30 am, along the A23 motorway at Pietratagliata (Pontebba) in the direction of Tarvisio.

Due to causes being investigated by the Traffic Police of the Amaro Subsection, the driver of a van lost control and the vehicle ended up against a New Jersey barrier.

The call for help was immediate to Nue112 which passed the call to the Sores control panel. The nurses in the operating room immediately sent 3 ambulances (two from Tolmezzo and one from Tarvisio) and the ambulance to the scene.

A total of 8 people were traveling in the van, foreign nationals, all of whom were injured in the impact, which occurred between the two tunnels of Pietratagliata.

One person was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code, in serious condition but not life threatening.

Seven other people, including two children, were transported to the Tolmezzo hospital by ambulance, with minor injuries.

