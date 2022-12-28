Home News Skier dies from injuries sustained after a fall on the slope in Piancavallo
Skier dies from injuries sustained after a fall on the slope in Piancavallo

Skier dies from injuries sustained after a fall on the slope in Piancavallo

AVIAN. In Piancavallo, on Tuesday 27 December, on the Tremol 2 slope, a man lost his life following a trauma caused by a fall on the ski slopes. The medical helicopter of Pieve di Cadore has intervened. Unfortunately, there was nothing left for the rescuers to do but confirm the death.

Also in Piancavallo, around 2 pm on Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was injured on the track, also in this case on Tremol 2. Track rescue was activated and the minor was transported in yellow code to the Pordenone hospital with the ambulance.

In Sella Nevea di Chiusaforte two other people were injured following accidents on the ski slopes. These are two separate events. One person suffered a sprained neck, the other a leg injury. Both were transported by ambulance to the Tolmezzo hospital.

