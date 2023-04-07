Skiing in Upper Austria is finally going into the finals this Easter weekend. But the preparations for the bathing season in summer have long been underway. In a joint press release, Provincial Governor Thomas Stelzer and Tourism Provincial Councilor Markus Achleitner point out the wide range of public bathing areas in the Salzkammergut. “On the Traunsee alone there are 58 free lake entrances and bathing areas with a total area of ​​323,000 square meters,” says Stelzer. “At the Attersee there are around 100 lake entrances and bathing areas with an associated area of ​​around 273,000 square meters. The offer is constantly being improved in terms of quality and quantity.”

As is well known, there is a heated debate in the Salzkammergut about the fact that many accesses to the lake, especially on the Attersee, have gone into private ownership in recent decades. Critics are calling for stricter laws and more government efforts to secure waterfront properties for sale to the public.

Stelzer and Achleitner, on the other hand, refer to the wide range of public offerings available. If you subtract the hard-to-reach eastern shore areas of Lake Traunsee, nine of the remaining 28 kilometers of shoreline, i.e. a third, are freely accessible. The Attersee has a circumference of 48 kilometers. Twelve of these are freely accessible, i.e. a quarter.

The recreation areas would also be expanded this year. At the Attersee, the so-called Treml area in the municipality of Weyregg is being expanded. Specifically, a previously privately rented sub-plot was taken back by the federal forests. The entire area is now managed by the municipality. This brings an enlarged public area and an additional free shore length at the Attersee. At the Traunsee, the state government is investing in a new changing room and sanitary building at the “Nachdemsee” bathing area. Furthermore, the parking lot will be expanded and paved. The state is spending a total of 200,000 euros on this.

Land is owned by Landesimmobilien GmbH

at twelve local lakes and bodies of water

in 23 communities

with a total of 27 bathing facilities and access to the lake

with around 488,000 square meters of bed space

Bathing areas are available in this way at the following lakes:

Attersee: nine bathing places

Traunsee: four bathing spots

Hallstättersee: three bathing spots

Mondsee: two swimming spots

Zellersee: two bathing spots

Langbathsee: ein Badeplatz

Furthermore, the Austrian Federal Forests in Upper Austria operate a total of 27 public and freely accessible natural bathing areas at 14 lakes, here there is another area of ​​110,000 square meters of lying areas available to the population.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper