The long-awaited cold has arrived, the snow cannons have come into action and the plant engineers are ready: the ski season will also open in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Saturday, November 26, with the start of the lifts at Col Gallina, the Falzarego pass chairlift at an altitude of 2,100 meters.

The fears of the operators in the sector, who had only planned to postpone the seasonal opening by a week on Wednesday due to the lack of snow, have been dispelled: even in Cortina we start on the upcoming weekend.

While in the other structures the snow is taking its time to wait and the temperatures are too high even for the artificial snow, in the high-altitude structure the white coat is in fact sufficient and the temperatures allow its stability.

The three-seater chairlift is operated by the company Any and is part of the circuit Dolomiti Superski, which in recent days had announced the start of the ski season from Saturday also in the areas of Plan de Corones, Tre Cime Dolomiti, Val di Fiemme, Obereggen and Carezza. The chairlift will be operational from 8.30 to 16.30 and the West slope.

The seasonal ski pass will be valid immediately and it will be possible to purchase, for this weekend of season overtures (only at the Col Gallina ticket offices), the other solutions (area ski pass: adult day pass 38 euros / senior day pass born before 11/26/1957 , 34 euro / daily junior born after 11.26.2006, 27 euro / daily baby born after 11.26.2014, 22 euro / morning adult – senior 30 euro / morning junior 22 euro / morning baby 18 euro / afternoon adult – senior 29 euro / afternoon junior €20 / afternoon baby €17

Where to buy the ski pass

By purchasing the ski pass online, you can take advantage of numerous advantages including a 5% discount and avoid queues at the ticket offices. In addition, the special and convenient pre-sale rates are in effect until 24 December. It is possible to buy online from the Dolomiti Superski website and collect the ticket from the ticket boxes (at the Skipass Office, Faloria, Rio Gere, San Vito – Tambres, Auronzo lifts at the departure point of the Taiarezze-Malon chairlift). It will be sufficient to scan the QR-Code received by e-mail by holding it close to the ticket box reader, print and collect the ski pass at no additional cost.

In addition to the automatic cash machines (at the departure station of Tofana, Cortina Skyline in Son dei Prade, Lagazuoi), ticket zones are available from this year (at Olympia delle Tofane, 5 Torri, Socrepes ), strategic points in which to buy and collect your ticket. The Skipass office (Via Marconi 15, Cortina) is open for sale every day from 8.30 to 13 and from 15.30 to 19, Sunday mornings only