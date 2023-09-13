Skills HUB: the cycle of 16 meetings for 300 Abruzzo municipalities has begun

The series of meetings to accompany 300 Abruzzo municipalities in cohesion policies is underway. The first meeting September 18th in Avezzano. In fact there are 16 of them focus group to map the needs of local authorities in Abruzzo and to highlight the causes that hinder correct, efficient and effective implementation of interventions financed by cohesion policies by local authorities in Abruzzo.

In particular, i focus groupwith the involvement of administrators and technicians, aim to:

highlight the main difficulties that hinder the correct and effective implementation of the financed and managed interventions; highlight strengths and weaknesses and map possible resources to share to activate effective solutions; share the level of awareness regarding the central themes of cohesion policies.

L’active listening of territorial needs through focus groups will allow the Abruzzo region to define a Administrative capacity improvement plan with targeted support actions (consultancy, training, etc.) for local authorities involved in various capacities in projects co-financed by European and national resources.

I recipients of the focus groups are mayors, RUPs, internal technicians and/or external technicians/designers, involved in projects financed by FSC/FSE/FESR/PNRR funds in Abruzzo.

The initiative is organized within the project Skills hub managed by Formez on behalf of the Department of the Presidency of the Abruzzo Region.

Program and registration focus group on September 18th (by Friday 15 September at 1.30 pm)

Next scheduled meetings:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

