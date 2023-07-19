Skills hub to improve the implementation performance of cohesion policy funded projects

The “Skills Hub” project financed by the Abruzzo Region and conceived to be a single access point to a complete offer of professional support services for the benefit of regional public actors, a system action aimed at improving implementation performance, was presented in Vasto of projects financed by cohesion policy.

Regenerating the administrative machinery by strengthening the administrative capacity of the Region, Local Authorities and territorial partnerships is the real challenge to be overcome so that the use of funds for development and cohesion can ensure widespread and inclusive well-being throughout the Abruzzo region. With this goal, the Abruzzo region has entrusted Formez PA with the HUB project of skills, in support of strengthening the administrative capacity of the territory. The action, financed by the 2000-2020 Development and Cohesion Plan of the Abruzzo Region for 2 million euros, was launched with a conference held in Vasto on 11 July entitled “The Abruzzo Region accompanies the territory in the cohesion”.

Privileged protagonists of the meeting were the Municipalities of Abruzzo, the primary backbone of the process of implementation of the cohesion policy, with respect to which the HUB project of skills provides for a structured series of administrative strengthening interventions, in terms of training and coaching, on the impulse regional and in synergy with the interventions envisaged at the national level. A central role for the success of territorial cohesion policies which was highlighted in the institutional interventions of the Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrilloof the Head of the Department of Public Administration and Extraordinary Commissioner of Formez PA, Marcellus Flowers and the President of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio.

Indeed, the latter underlined the strong investment of the Abruzzo Region on the subject of concertation and partnership for the planning of territorial development. Investment crowned by the signing, during the conference, of the Institutional Agreement between the Abruzzo Region, Anci, Upi and Uncem Abruzzo, which commits the parties to collaborate for the analysis of the needs of the territory, for the regeneration of the Abruzzo public system and for the integrated valorisation of all resources.

During his speech, the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo underlined that the epochal challenge to face is precisely that of skills. A challenge that sees territorial administrations and small municipalities in particular at the forefront, even more deprived of the necessary human capital after a ten-year block on turnover.

Skills hub is a system action aimed at improving the implementation performance of projects financed by the cohesion policy – ​​he explains Mariarosaria Russoresponsible for the Formez PA Project.

It acts on two dimensions: sectoral and territorial. At the sectoral level, it is envisaged to support the competent regional structures and the promoters/beneficiaries of projects in preparing them compatibly with the technical, procedural and regulatory requirements of the sector. At the territorial level, it will intervene in support of the local authorities and stakeholders involved in the preparation and implementation of urban and territorial development strategies.

Hub delle Competenze is an intervention designed to act as a single access point to a complete offer of professional support services for the benefit of regional public actors, ranging from training to support through coaching, from information to the exchange of experiences.

The next steps will be the realization of an action to measure the administrative capacity of the regional actors in order to be able to design targeted administrative strengthening actions, an initial administrative strengthening action aimed at the single project managers and the accompaniment to the launch of the regional territorial strategy .

