The theaters of the Veneto region open their doors to the warriors of Best Friends, the new calendar is ready. The new calendar with the title was presented in the past few days “The Theater of Life” created by the opitergina association, born in 2016, which is committed to a series of projects for the prevention of breast cancer and for the humanization of treatments.

«This year our women went on stage in some of the most beautiful theatres of our beloved Veneto, in collaboration with the Dance School of the Veneto by the étoile Letizia Giuliani, to represent how, with the optimism and strength that only women can have, even when the stage is slippery and the character stumbles, it is possible change the drama into a musicalwhich will once again animate the beautiful dance of life», declared the association led by president Manuela Tonon.

Twelve shots which portray the women of the association, who have fought or are fighting the disease, in the suggestive theaters of the Veneto provinces. “This calendar is particular, the result of a journey started together,” said Dr Nicholas Balestrieri former director of the oncoplastic surgery course at the University of Bordeaux and scientific director of the association.

«The first time we come into the world is not by our choice, after you face negative experiences such as illness, instead you decide what to do – continued Balestrieri – These women have decided to undergo the chemotherapyto a series of interventions in which they put iher own femininity is at stake, therapies that altered their body image and they decided to fight and stay here. Many tell me that they have cut down dead branches since they fell ill».

Breast cancer every year it affects 7,000 women in Veneto. «The dissemination of our calendar will once again be an opportunity for the collection of funds to be allocated to projects that the association develops for women with breast surgery – they concluded – In particular to the creation of a clinic for carrying out those activities of prevention and humanization of care, which are the heart of our mission”.