Škrtel also cheered up the sold-out stands. We had the cup in our hands, Weiss lamented, but Gašparik’s tactics worked

Until the 86th minute, it looked like a triumph for Slovan. In the final of the Slovnaft Cup, he won the derby 1:0 at the stadium of Trnava Spartak after Andre Green’s goal. He could win the trophy right on the field of his biggest rival.

However, Trnava launched a desperate offensive in the final minutes and finally equalized – Abdulrahman Taiwo scored a goal.

The match resulted in overtime and Jakub Paur put Trnava in the lead in the 110th minute. He started the match on the bench, coach Michal Gašparík sent him to the field 10 minutes before the end.

At the end of extra time, Trnava was already starting to celebrate. Taiwo left the pitch and while walking from behind Slovan’s goal to the substitute, he passed in front of the “ultras” Trnava fans and raised his hands in front of them. VAR has so far checked Uche Agbo’s tackle on Taiwa, who during the counter-attack got into Slovan’s penalty area and fell to the ground. Referee Michal Očenáš finally blew the whistle for a penalty – and it was converted by Filip Twardzik, even though goalkeeper Martin Trnovský reached for the ball.

Spartak Trnava won 3:1 and managed to defend its victory in the Slovnaft Cup. It was after a nervous match in which football between the sixteens prevailed.

15,427 people came to the match, which is a historical record for the final duel of the Slovak Cup in the era of independence. Of course, the fact that it was a derby increased the attractiveness of the duel. The fans created a good atmosphere, both camps of “ultras” used prohibited pyrotechnics. There were also traditional shouts from both fan camps at the address of the rival, including vulgarities that