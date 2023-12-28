Skull found on a California highway is that of a woman who disappeared in 1970

Human Remains Found Decades Ago Near Lake Tahoe Identified as Missing Nurse Donna Lass

In a breakthrough development, human remains found near Lake Tahoe decades ago have been identified as those of missing nurse Donna Lass. Lass was reported missing to South Lake Tahoe police in 1971 at the age of 25.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Lass was last seen on September 7, 1970, walking with a young blond man outside her apartment. The case had remained unsolved for years, with all leads exhausted, until an unidentified human skull was discovered in 1986 along Highway 20 near Interstate 80 in the vicinity of Lake Tahoe.

Since then, the skull had been preserved at the Placer County Coroner’s Office. Recently, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office established a cold case team to assign additional resources to assist in the investigation of missing persons cold cases and suspicious death cases. The team sent the skull to the California Department of Justice for DNA testing.

The California Department of Justice’s Office of Forensic Services matched the DNA from the skull to DNA from a member of Donna Lass’ family, obtained by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for its missing persons case, leading to the identification of the remains as those of Donna Lass.

Lass’ surviving family members were notified by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department last week. The cause of Lass’s death remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the team effort that brought closure to the Lass family and expressed hope for continued progress by cold case detectives. South Lake Tahoe Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and contact detectives at cybertips@cityofslt.us.

The identification of Donna Lass’ remains brings some closure to a decades-old mystery and marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into her disappearance and death.

