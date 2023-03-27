The composers PASQUALE CATALANO and ANTONIO FRESA sign for Edizioni Curci the soundtrack of “I CACCIATORI DEL CIELO”, the first docu-film on the history of the aviation ace Francesco Baracca interpreted by Giuseppe Fiorello and directed by Mario Vitale to celebrate the Centenary of the establishment of the Air Force, broadcast on Wednesday 29 March in prime time on RAI1.

Edited and produced by Edizioni Curci, the original soundtrack will be available in digital format.

«It is the second time that we have collaborated as composers in the creation of a biopic produced by Gloria Giorgianni, exploring with great satisfaction the linguistic possibilities allowed by this format.» – Pasquale Catalano and Antonio Fresa.

The project, written by Pietro Calderoni and Valter Lupo, with the collaboration of Mario Vitale and the historical consultancy of Paolo Varriale, recounts the heroic deeds, life and friendship of those pioneers of flight who distinguished themselves for their actions and their courage during the First World War and whose deeds laid the foundations for the birth of the Air Force on March 28, 1923.

A compelling story that embraces universal themes such as friendship, great ideals and love and which alternates with fiction itself, enriched by a series of “reconstructed interviews” with the protagonists of the story played by their respective actors, valuable archival materials, both photos what period footage, and original animations.

In the cast, alongside Giuseppe Fiorello, also Luciano Scarpa in the role of Commander Pier Ruggero Piccio, another charismatic figure of the Italian air force and ace of the Great War, later the first Chief of Staff of the Air Force; Claudia Vismara, who gives the face to Norina Cristofoli, a young opera singer from Udine, beautiful, shy and at the same time determined, who will live an intense albeit short love story with Francesco; Andrea Bosca, who plays the fictional character Bartolomeo Piovesan, a mechanic of humble origins in charge of the maintenance of Baracca’s plane and the brilliant creator of fundamental improvements in the flight performance of the company’s rudimentary aircraft. Among the other actors, Ciro Esposito plays Fulco Ruffo di Calabria, Enzo Garramone plays King Vittorio Emanuele II and Rodolfo Corsato plays a Colonel of the Italian Army, while Patrizia La Fonte and Paolo Rozzi play Baracca’s parents.

The docu is produced by Gloria Giorgianni for Anele with Luce Cinecittà, in collaboration with Rai Documentari, with the sponsorship and participation of the Ministry of Defence, Air Force and Defense Services, with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo and with Aerea SpA and Elettronica SpA.