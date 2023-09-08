Sky Shield – SPÖ and FPÖ demand more information for parliament

“The ÖVP minister should finally inform parliament about the ‘black box’ Sky Shield,” demanded the liberal defense spokesman Volker Reifenberger in a broadcast on Friday. SPÖ defense spokesman Robert Laimer called for a parliamentary inquiry into the issue.

“To this day we do not know how Sky Shield will be designed, how the Constitutional Service will assess the project in terms of neutrality law and to what extent Austria will have military control over Sky Shield. However, all of these are necessary prerequisites in order to be able to evaluate such a project as a neutral country “Laimer criticized in a broadcast. In addition to submitting the Sky Shield documents to parliament, the SPÖ is demanding a review of Sky Shield by the Constitutional Service of the Federal Chancellery.

“Tanner’s handling of this issue is unworthy of a neutral country,” explained Reifenberger. Once again, the FPÖ military spokesman criticized the project as a “military alliance under NATO sovereignty”, which is why Austria’s accession would violate the neutrality law. The FPÖ is calling for a referendum on joining Sky Shield.

Concrete concept presented for the first time

At the beginning of July, Tanner signed a declaration of intent to join the air defense initiative initiated by Germany. At a recent meeting of the air force chiefs of 18 countries in Germany, Germany presented a concrete concept for the first time, as Austrian air force chief Gerfried Promberger reported to the “Salzburger Nachrichten” (Friday). Which defense systems from which providers would be considered is still being assessed, says Promberger. The goal is for the first fire unit to be delivered one year after the contract is signed. The defense department expects this to happen in two to three years, and training could begin by then, said the air force chief.

Where missile defense systems will be stationed in Austria is also still being examined. As Promberger once again emphasized, Austria, as a neutral country, will decide on its use in an emergency.

