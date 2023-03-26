Football never stops. For all enthusiasts su Sky e in streaming are NOW all the best matches from the group stage (between March and November 2023) and the play-offs (March 2024) of the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers (European Qualifiers UEFA EURO 2024) and the series of international friendlies in preparation for UEFA EURO 2024 (scheduled between March and June 2024), with the exception of matches featuring the Azzurri as protagonists, which will in any case be available in full deferred format starting from midnight, on Sky Sports Football with the commentary by Fabio Caressa and Beppe Bergomi.

And also thanks to an agreement with UEFA, up Sky e in streaming su NOW it will be possible to see all the matches live UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals and finals, including the participation of Italy). Appointment not to be missed June 15th at 8.45pm with the semifinal. L’Italia face the Spain in Enschede (Netherlands-Croatia is the other semifinal, scheduled the day before, in Rotterdam). The two winners they will play for the title Sunday 18 Juneday in which the final for third place will also be played.

Sky confirms itself more and more the point of reference of the great football of Europewith all three major club team tournaments (UEFA Champions Leaguewith 121 of 137 games per season, UEFA Europa League e UEFA Europa Conference League) and the main foreign leagues (English Premier League, tedeca bundesliga e French Ligue 1).

EUROPEAN QUALIFIERS GERMANY 2024 LIVE – 2nd Day – SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS SKY SPORT / NOW

SUNDAY 26 MARCH 2023

Kazakhstan vs Danimarca [Gr. H] ore 15:00

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Federico Botti

England vs Ukraine [Gr. C] ore 18:00

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Uno (201)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Riccardo Gentile

English returning from 2-1 on Italy. Lead Group C with Macedonia. Only one defeat in the previous 5 (excluding friendlies), 3 wins and 2 draws.

Live Goal European Qualifiers at 18:00

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

All the goals ‘live’ so as not to miss anything from these exciting qualifiers for the 17th edition of the European Football Championship which will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Live alternate links with the following fields:

England vs Ukraine [Gr. C]: Geri De Rosa

Geri De Rosa Liechtenstein vs Icelanda [Gr. J]: Lucio Rizzica

Lucio Rizzica Slovenia vs San Marino [Gr. H]: Christian Tognoli

Studio UEFA European Qualifiers ore 20:00 – 22:45

Satellite and Fibra: exclusive live coverage on Sky Sport Football (203) and Sky Sport 24 (200)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

The presentation of the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships in Germany, the images and interviews with the protagonists, with the commentary of the Sky Sport talents.

Slovacchia vs Bosnia Herzegovina [Gr. J] ore 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live broadcast on Sky Sport Calcio (202)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Luca Mastrorilli

Live Goal European Qualifiers at 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

All the goals ‘live’ so as not to miss anything from these exciting qualifiers for the 17th edition of the European Football Championship which will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Live alternate links with the following fields:

Northern Ireland vs Finland [Gr. H]: Lucio Rizzica

Lucio Rizzica Luxembourg vs Portugal [Gr. J]: Maurice Compagnoni

Maurice Compagnoni Slovacchia vs Bosnia Herzegovina [Gr. J]: Andrew Marinozzi

Malta vs ITALIA [Gr. C] ore 20:45

Satellite and Fibra: full deferred at midnight on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: full deferred at midnight on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Fabio Caressa – Comment: Beppe Bergomi

Both returning from a defeat with Macedonia and England. Italy won the previous 8 between European Qualifiers and World Cup Qualifiers.

MONDAY 27 MARCH 2023

Studio UEFA European Qualifiers ore 20:00 – 22:45

Satellite and Fibra: exclusive live coverage on Sky Sport Football (203) and Sky Sport 24 (200)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

The presentation of the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships in Germany, the images and interviews with the protagonists, with the commentary of the Sky Sport talents.

Republic of Ireland vs France [Gr. B] ore 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live broadcast on Sky Sport Calcio (202)

FREE TO VIEW ON TV8 (can. 8 DTT, Sky 125 and Tivùsat 8)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Maurice Compagnoni

Live Goal European Qualifiers at 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

All the goals ‘live’ so as not to miss anything from these exciting qualifiers for the 17th edition of the European Football Championship which will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Live alternate links with the following fields:

Austria vs Estonia [Gr. F]: Luca Mastrorilli

Luca Mastrorilli Moldova vs Republic Cena [Gr. E]: Christian Giordano

Christian Giordano Montenegro vs Serbia [Gr. G]: Antonio Nucera

Antonio Nucera Olanda vs Gigilterra [Gr. B] : Andrew Marinozzi

: Andrew Marinozzi Polonia vs Albania [Gr. E]: Dario Massara

Dario Massara Republic of Ireland vs France [Gr. B]: Riccardo Gentile

Riccardo Gentile Svezia vs Azerbaijan [Gr. F]: Alexander Sugoni

Alexander Sugoni Hungary vs Bulgaria [Gr. G]: Lucio Rizzica

TUESDAY 28 MARCH 2023

Georgia vs Norway [Gr. A] ore 18:00

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Nicholas Roger

Studio UEFA European Qualifiers ore 20:00 – 22:45

Satellite and Fibra: exclusive live coverage on Sky Sport Football (203) and Sky Sport 24 (200)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

The presentation of the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships in Germany, the images and interviews with the protagonists, with the commentary of the Sky Sport talents.

Scotland vs Spain [Gr. A] ore 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live broadcast on Sky Sport Calcio (202)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

commentary: Antonio Nucera

Live Goal European Qualifiers at 20:45

Satellite and Fiber: exclusive live on Sky Sport Football (203)

Streaming: exclusive live on NOW and Sky Go

All the goals ‘live’ so as not to miss anything from these exciting qualifiers for the 17th edition of the European Football Championship which will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Live alternate links with the following fields:

Galles vs Lettonia [Gr. D] : Alexander Sugoni

: Alexander Sugoni Kosovo vs Andorra [Gr. I]: Luca Mastrorilli

Luca Mastrorilli Romania vs Belarus [Gr. I] : Dario Massara

: Dario Massara Scotland vs Spain [Gr. A]: Philip Benincampi

Philip Benincampi Switzerland vs Israel [Gr. I]: Riccardo Gentile

Riccardo Gentile Turkey vs Croatia [Gr. D]: Paul Ciarravano

