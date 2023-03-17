Another weekend of engines not to be missed is coming su Sky e in streaming su NOWwith the second appointment of Formula 1which stops in Saudi Arabia, where Formula 2 will also be raced. Do not miss the World Rally Championship in Mexico and the debut of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Florida.

From Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 March, the second stage of the 2023 F1 season, the Grand Prix of‘Saudi Arabia. Today we immediately get to the heart of the drivers press conference, scheduled from 15.30. After free practice on Friday, the Formula 2 Sprint Race arrives on Saturday at 16.05 and the Formula 1 qualifying sessions, scheduled for 18. Sunday the F1 race is at 18, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, in streaming su NOW and delayed from 21.30 on TV8. commentary of Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with Roberto Chinchero insider ai box. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-competition insights with David Valsecchi. Technical analysis of Matteo Bobbi at the Sky Sport Tech Room, interviews by Mara Sangiorgio and comments by Ivan Capelli.

Friday 17 March

Ore 11.50: F2 – Prove Libere

Ore 14.15: Paddock Live

2.30 pm: F1 – free practice 1

Ore 15.30: Paddock Live

3.55 pm: F2 – Qualifying

Ore 17.45: Paddock Live

6 pm: F1 – free practice 2

Ore 19: Paddock Live

19.30: Team Principal press conference

Ore 20.15: Paddock Live Show

Saturday 18 March

Ore 14.15: Paddock Live

2.30 pm: F1 – free practice 3

Ore 16.05: F2 – sprint race

Ore 17.15: Paddock Live – #skymotori

Ore 17.30: Paddock Live

6pm: F1 – qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 9.30pm)

Ore 19.15: Paddock Live

Ore 19.45: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 19 March

Ore 14.10: F2 – garage

Ore 16.30: Paddock Live

6pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 9.30pm)

Ore 20: Paddock Live

Ore 20.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori

Ore 23: Race Anatomy

Wrc e FIA Wec live su Sky

This week, two other championships are starting on Sky: the World Rally Championship with Rally Mexico and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship live from the USA. Rally kicks off in León, between 16 and 19 March, with four Live Stages scheduled on Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport F1 and streaming on NOW, with commentary by Rosario Triolo and Lucio Rizzica. In Floridaon the other hand, on Friday 17 March it will be the turn of the WEC, which at 17 will debut with the 1000 Miles of Sebring. Now in its 12th edition, the most important ever due to the presence of 7 manufacturers in the class Hypercar, he World Endurance promises memorable races around the world, while also celebrating the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a fascinating and attractive setting. Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall chasing Toyota. Great show in LMP2 and GTE. Full live on Sky Sport channel 253, from 5 to 8 pm also on Sky Sport Arena. Commentaries by Biagio Maglienti and Matteo Pittaccio.



Night between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 March

Ore 3.00: Live Stage 1 (Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 18 March

Ore 17: Live Stage 2 (Sky Sport 255)

Ore 23: Live Stage 3 (Sky Sport F1)

Sunday 19 March

Ore 19: Live Stage 4 (Sky Sport Arena)

Friday 17 March