Wednesday March 8, with the tournament of Indian Wells The new season of the tennis “Masters 1000”, the ATP men’s circuit that sees all the strongest tennis players in the world involved, also kicks off on Sky and streaming on NOW, which will culminate in November with the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

The tournament, called, BNP Paribas Open, will have in Sky Sport Tennis the reference channel, also with a “Studio Tennis” which will anticipate each start of a single day.

Commentaries edited by Elena ButLuca GrovePietro NicolodiAlessandro WolvesFederico A conversationFabio TavelliDelilah PutAlessandro Sugoni Gaia Brunelliwith the technical comment entrusted to Paolo Bertolucci, Filippo FlyersPaolo LorenzoStefano PeachsolidRaffaella Reggi and Marco Crunola. Eleonora will take turns running the “Tennis Studies”. Cottarelli and Delilah Put.

Despite some defection, the most illustrious that of the number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, but also that of the Spanish Rafa Nadal, on the concrete Tennis Garden Of Indian Wells many of the best tennis players in the world will be present. Among these, also five safe Italians, Jannik SinnerMatteo BerrettiniLorenzo SonegoLorenzo musetti and Fabio Fogniniin a main draw that will have in Spanish Carlos Alcaraz the number one seed.

In addition to Alcaraz, among the greats of world tennis present in California, also the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasthe Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrej Rublevthe German Alexander Zverevthe Norwegian Casper Ruud,l’americano Taylor Fritzwinner of the tournament in the last edition, the Danish Holger Runethe Canadian Felix Auger-Also and the Pole Hubert Hurkacz

Below is the schedule of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, live on Sky and on NOW

Wednesday 8 March

ore 19.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 20 to 7 first day Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(at 0.30 also Sky Sport Uno)

Thursday 9 March

ore 19.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 8pm to 7am second day Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 4.30 also Sky Sport Uno)

Friday 10th March

ore 19.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 8pm to 7am third day Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

(from 10.15pm to 5am also Sky Sport Uno)

Saturday 11th March

ore 19.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 20 to 7 fourth day Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 10pm to 2.30am also Sky Sport Uno)

Sunday 12 March

ore 18.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 19 to 6 fifth day Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 20.30 also Sky Sport Uno)

Monday 13 March

ore 18.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 19 to 6 sixth day Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 11.45pm to 3am also Sky Sport Uno)

Tuesday 14 March

ore 18.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

from 7pm to the round of 16 Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 1.30 to 3 also Sky Sport Uno)

Wednesday 15th March

ore 18.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

7 pm 1st quarter final Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

11pm 2nd quarter final Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

Thursday 16 March

ore 22.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

11 pm 3rd quarter final Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

Night Thursday 16-Friday 17 March

2 am 4th quarter-final Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

Saturday 18 March

ore 20.45 “Studio Tennis” Sky Sport Tennis e NOW

21.00 1st semifinal Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

11pm 2nd semifinal Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

(from 11.15 pm also Sky Sport Uno)

Night Sunday 19-Monday 20 March