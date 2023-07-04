Sky20Anni, a special day on the occasion of Sky’s twentieth anniversary in Italy

Sky Italia she dresses up to celebrate her first birthdays 20 years in Italy: years of innovations, of unique stories, of great sport with which Sky helped transform the world of television. The commitment is still to innovate and experiment with new technologies and new languages, always with an eye to the future.

The event initially scheduled at Royal Palace of Milan by and days of 14 and 15 June and then canceled in condolence after the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconihe moves TODAY at the television production center of Sky Italia located in the Milano Santa Giulia district a few steps from the Milano Rogoredo railway station. On this occasion there will also be a press presentation of the next Sky television season and in particular of new projects Entertainment, Cinema, Sport & News.

From the econometric analysis of the research of SDA Bocconi, the School of Management based on the study of sectoral interdependencies, it emerges that in its 20 years of activity Sky has contribution of almost 50 billion euros to the Italian GDP, with an average of 2.7 billion per year between 2014 and 2022. The company has also generated a total cumulative output of approximately 125 billion euros over twenty years. This value is obtained thanks to a turnover multiplier of approximately 2.6 times: every 1,000 euros of Sky revenues generate over 2,600 euros of total outputconsidering the direct, indirect and induced effects.

Il tax contribution to the state coffers is over 20.5 billion euros – with an average of around 1.2 billion a year – and Sky’s investments have generated an overall employment induced estimated at over 30 thousand people employed on average per year, in the last 3 years. The perimeter of people employed over the observed period expanded by over 12,000 jobs, compared to the 18,000 generated at the debut of pay TV in Italy.

From a qualitative point of view, the research shows how Sky has accompanied and promoted a social and cultural transformation that has stimulated the adoption of digital technologieschanging the way audiovisual content is produced and consumed.

These repercussions, together with the economic ones, have enabled a transformative process that has involved the narration of sport, cinema, audiovisual production and the cultural industry, opening up new spaces for operators and industrial segments.

In an age that is still largely analogical, Sky has contributed to the digitization and dissemination of advanced devices and services in the country. Indeed, it has introduced innovations that have changed the way of experiencing entertainment: from high definition to 4K, from live viewing on the move to the personal video recording technology of My Sky, which later evolved into that of Sky Q; up to the Sky Glass smart TV which, via streaming, integrates all Sky content, free-to-air channels and the main apps in a single interface. A change that is also reflected in the evolution of the company, which in twenty years has gone from satellite pay TV to a tech media company, which offers content, technology and ultra-broadband connectivity.

The editorial approach has also contributed significantly to the Italian socio-cultural development – with new languages ​​and formats both in entertainment and in sports story – ea promote Italian creativity in the world. A contribution that also goes by huge investments in content, equal to 15.2 billion in rightsoriginal productions and content purchased from third parties in the last 10 years alone, of which 11.6 billion in the Italian market alone.

Finally, the study shows how Sky was the main private investor in Italian sportand contributed to diversification and expansion of sports culture in Italy giving visibility to many sports that until a few years ago were considered a niche.

#SKY20ANNI – SPECIAL SCHEDULE ON SKY SPORT

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 the «House of Sports» celebrates twenty years of Sky with a special event, broadcast on Sky Sports channels and available on demand. “Sky 20 years: happy birthday Casa dello Sport” it is a unique, exclusive schedule of talks that will bring the best of Italian sport, and more, to the Sky studios.

Tuesday 4 July from 3pm on Sky Sport 24 and give it 18 su Sky Sport Summer (channel 201), the study conducted by Alessandro Bonan – who will have some of the best-known faces of Sky Sport by his side, such as Fabio Caressa, Beppe Bergomi and Guido Meda – will guide you on a journey of champions and great sporting stories.

Starting from 15.00 the Olympians Sara Simeoni, Valentina Vezzali, Bebe Vio and Sofia Goggia in “Golden Blue” retrace their sporting exploits with the guidance of Eleonora Cottarelli and the introduction of Giovanni Bruno.

Give her 16.15 the young NBA star, the “rookie” of the year Paolo Banchero will be a guest of Federica Masolin for “Paolo Banchero, 20 years like us”. Appointment not to be missed, at 17.00con “The Champions of the Sports House” with Paolo Bertolucci, Esteban Cambiasso, Diego Dominguez, Andrea Zorzi. Give her 17.45space a “Pennetta-Fogni, double in the family” with Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta.

Grand finale from 18.30: Federico Buffa will introduce the appointment with two great champions with the title “10+10 = Sky 20 years”. Two number tens of excellence such as Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Tottifor the first time together in a television studio after retiring from football, they tell the director of Sky Sports, Federico Ferri.

Appointment Tuesday 4th July on Sky Sports channels, on demandas well as extensive coverage on skysport.it and on official social networks (#Sky20Anni).

Sent to Milan Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

