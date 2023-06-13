Skyalps daily flight between Verona and Rome – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, JUNE 13 – The Skyalps airline will connect the airports of Verona and Rome with its own flight.



From today the start of sales. The flight will operate from 25 September with a 76-seat Dash-8 Q-400 aircraft and a daily frequency which, from Monday to Friday, will allow a return trip on the same day.



Founded in 2021, SkyAlps started operations on 17 June 2021 and today connects 12 Italian and European destinations.



The fleet consists of 5 DASH-8 Q-400 – short-medium range twin-turboprop aircraft.



The connection provides for a double daily return flight from Monday to Friday and a single connection on Saturday and Sunday, proposing itself as an alternative to surface transport, especially for business travel.



SkyAlps also includes 24 hours of parking and free fast track at Verona airport in the ticket, thus reducing transit times before boarding. (HANDLE).

