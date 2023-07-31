SkyWeek, 30 July – 5 August 2023 Sky and streaming NOW

SKY / NOW REPORTS | 30 JULY – 5 AUGUST 2023

Looking for something to look up Sky e in streaming su NOW this week? This article lists the best programs which will air on the platform over the next seven days. You will find movies, TV series, entertainment programs and more. So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling through Sky Week!

The programming of next week on canali Sky e in steaming su NOW promises to be very rich in unmissable appointments for lovers of cinema, TV series and entertainment. For irreducible romantics who dream of a fairytale love story, the unmissable appointment is with “Romantic“, a hilarious ensemble comedy that intertwines the lives of four very different women, united by the desire to make their sentimental dreams come true. Between misunderstandings and twists, this lively portrait of the female universe will captivate you with irony and lightness. Lovers of the thrill and the unknown, you can immerse yourself in the intricate textures of “Souls – All the lives you remember“, an intriguing series on the theme of reincarnation, and in the disturbing atmosphere of “Watcher“, a claustrophobic and paranoid thriller with an intense Maika Monroe as a woman tormented by a mysterious stalker. Chills and adrenaline are guaranteed.

For those who love to travel without moving from the sofa, the return of the necklace is not to be missed “Traveling with Sky Uno” which from this week will take you to the discovery of incredible places, including breathtaking landscapes, luxury hotels, culinary delights and fascinating cultures. A total immersion in the most beautiful places in the world. And for the many fans of the Sky series “The crimes of the Glimmer“, it will be a memorable week: on the Sky Cinema channel you can enjoy the integral of all seasons, for an unforgettable summer marathon in the company of the witty bartender-detective Massimo and his extravagant friends. The mix of yellow and humor will win you over again. Finally, true crime lovers will be riveted to the screen with “Death on the Beach“, a disturbing documentary that promises to shed light on a dark story: the series of mysterious murders that has bloodied the idyllic Thai island of Koh Tao for years.

SUNDAY JULY 30th

WATCHER

Sunday 30 July at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Maika Monroe (It Follows, The Guest) is the protagonist of a thriller set in Bucharest. Following an important job opportunity, Francis moved to Romania with his wife Julia. Alone in the house all day and surrounded by huge windows, Julia begins to develop a growing paranoia: she feels constantly observed by a man who lives in the building opposite and who always seems to be at the window. Francis minimizes her fears and walks away from her. Are Julia’s really just paranoia?

MONDAY 31 JULY

ROMANTIC

Monday 31 July at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

First work by Pilar Fogliati who interprets four ironic portraits that give life to an episodic comedy. In Rome, a psychologist, played by Barbora Bobulova, follows four very different patients: Eugenia is an aspiring screenwriter from Palermo who dreams of having her screenplay produced; Uvetta is an aristocrat who lives outside reality and wants to experience the emotion of a normal job; Michela is a simple girl from Guidonia who, about to get married, runs into a childhood friend for whom she had a soft spot; and Tazia is a Pariolina who believes she knows how to dominate men and gives lessons to her friends. At 21.45 also on Sky Cinema Romance.

TRAVELING WITH SKY ONE

From Monday 31 July on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, all titles are also available on demand

Let yourself be transported into a world of unforgettable journeys and discoveries. From 31 July to 27 August, a special summer programming entirely dedicated to those who love to travel arrives on Sky Uno. Breathtaking places in Italy and in the world, exclusive villas and residences, dream landscapes, luxury hotels and other original forms of hospitality within everyone’s reach, but also culinary delicacies and unique experiences of their kind: “Traveling with Sky Uno” it provides unusual itineraries for daydreaming in front of the screen or a magnifying glass of better known and nearby places to discover their hidden beauties. All this through a selection of episodes from the programs most loved by travelers from all over the world: A Dream for Rent, Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels, Beijing Express, Those Good Girls and Alessandro Borghese 4 Restaurants. Almost a month of special programming during which Sky Uno will take us on an exciting and enthralling journey between enchanting Italian locations and distant exotic destinations. Pack your bags, let’s go “Traveling with Sky Uno”.

TUESDAY 1 AUGUST

SOULS – ALL THE LIVES YOU CAN REMEMBER

Tuesday 1 August at 21.15 on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

The new Sky Original supernatural drama series that explores the theme of reincarnation. Directed by Alex Eslam and Hanna Maria Heidrich, Souls – All the lives you remember revolves around the story of three women, Hannah (Brigitte Hobmeier), Allie (Julia Koschitz) and Linn (Renée Gerschke) – who, at least apparently, have no nothing in common but which in fact represent past, present and future connected to a single, tragic event. Their lives intertwine and change forever when the son of one of them, after an accident, begins to behave strangely and remembers a previous life in which he was the pilot of a plane that disappeared ..

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – THE CRIMES OF THE GLIMMER

Sky Cinema Collection, from Tuesday 1st to Sunday 13th August

From Tuesday 1st to Sunday 13th August Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Alessandro Benvenuti, Atos Davini, Massimo Paganelli, Marcello Marziali, Enrica Guidi, Corrado Guzzanti and Stefano Fresi return, directed by Roan Johnson, in the 10 seasons for a total of 21 films from the world of Marco Malvaldi’s BarLume, an original Sky Italia production in co-production with Palomar. Ready therefore to spend the holidays in Pineta in the company of the witty bartender-detective Massimo (Filippo Timi), the punctilious commissioner Vittoria Fusco (Lucia Mascino), the trusted waitress Tiziana (Enrica Guidi) and the nice retired detectives Pilade, Gino, Emo and Aldo. These are the titles in order: THE KING OF GAMES, THE HIGHEST CARD, THE BINGO OF TROIAI, THE BRISCOLA IN FIVE, THE WIRELESS PHONE, ACTION AND REACTION, SEA AIR, THE LOGGIA DEL CINGHIALE, A TWO THREE STAR! , NAVAL BATTLE, THE BAPTISM OF AMPELIO, HASTA READY VIVIANI, WOMEN WITH BALLS, RETURN TO PINETA, SEA FORCE FOUR, LAIR FREE EVERYONE, I BUY GOLD, WITH YOUR MOUTHS STILL, GUESS WHO?, PARADISO RESORT and finally SO ZUMBA!

THURSDAY 3 AUGUST

HUNT THE KILLER: MONSTER

Thursday 3 August at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Director and screenwriter Daniel Farrands, a specialist in the horror genre and biographical thrillers, brings to the screen the stories of two serial killers who have left a terrible trail of blood in the United States: Aileen Wuornos (already brought to the big screen by Charlize Theron in Monster ) and Ted Bundy. In this film we start from Wuornos’ childhood to when, in 1976, she moved to Florida in search of a new life that would help her escape from her tragic past, but which instead led her to become the most famous in America.

FRIDAY 4 AUGUST

DEATH ON THE BEACH

From Friday 4 August at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Paradise… or place of no return? Over the years the island of Koh Tao, off the coast of Thailand, has been revealed to be the crime scene of several murders that took place under mysterious circumstances. In 2015, 23-year-old Chrissie Annesley set off on a dream island vacation. Six days later, she was dead. Her father, Boyne Annesley, has since embarked on a crusade to find out what happened. Thanks to his investigations, he discovers that many other young people have lost their lives on the beaches of Koh Tao. In 2014 two young British hikers were found dead: the newspapers reported some suspicions that the island’s mafia was involved. It also later emerges that, more than twenty years earlier, three other young Englishmen had been killed. Earning the trust of the victims’ families, Boyne enlists the help of MP Hannah Bardell to get more support from the Foreign Office. After all these suspicious deaths and after countless investigations, will it ever be possible to find the truth about this tragic catalog of young lives lost?

Now you can watch Sky sports in streaming!

Join NOW to watch F1®, MotoGP™

UEFA Champions League, Serie A and more.

Click here and discover all the active offers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

