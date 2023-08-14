SkyWeek August 13-19 | Top content! M3gan, Il Pataffio, Pompeii, De Niro, Madonna, Australia

SKY / NOW REPORTS | 13 – 19 AUGUST 2023

Looking for something to look up Sky e in streaming su NOW this week? This article lists the best programs which will air on the platform over the next seven days. You will find movies, TV series, entertainment programs and more. Are you ready to enjoy these must-haves first visions? Which of these titles will you follow with more interest? Let us know in the comments!

Among the most awaited news of the next week on Sky spotlight on the first visions of Sky Cinema, from sci-fi thriller “M3gan” (Monday 14 August), the disturbing story of an artificial intelligence that forges a strong bond with a little girl. Thursday 17 instead space for all-Italian comedy “The Pataffio“, based on the homonymous novel by Luigi Malerba, with a stellar cast that includes Lino Musella, Giorgio Tirabassi, Alessandro Gassmann and Valerio Mastandrea. To celebrate the Robert De Niro’s 80th birthdayfrom Monday 14 to Sunday 20 August a collection with his greatest hits, from Sergio Leone’s “Once upon a time in America” ​​to Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas”.

They are Sky Arte week full of unmissable events for culture lovers: the documentary “Pompeii & Tutankhamon – Hunting for mysteries” will see Professor Bettany Hughes digging through the secrets of ancient Egypt and the eruption of Vesuvius. Tuesday, August 15, space for music with the event day “Rock Day“, while Wednesday 16 do not miss the specials to celebrate the queen of pop Madonna. Saturday 19 spotlight on World Photography Day with documentaries on great masters and female photographers.

Finally, Sunday 13 starts up Sky Nature the expected series “Hidden Islands of Australia“, a journey through breathtaking landscapes to discover remote unexplored corners of the Australian continent.

THE BEST EVENTS OF THE WEEK

SKY CINEMA

M3GAN

Monday 14 August at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

One of the surprises at the box office this year is Blumhouse Productions’ horror-tinged fantasy-thriller about artificial intelligence. Cady, an eight-year-old girl, is orphaned and is entrusted to her aunt Gemma. The relationship between the two is initially not easy and even social services intervene. So Gemma, who works for a robotics company, decides to have Cady interact with M3gan, a life-size doll who can be her teacher and friend at the same time. A very strong bond develops between the two, but disturbing events soon begin to occur. At 21.45 also on Sky Cinema Suspense, also available on demand in 4K.

THE PATAFFIO

Thursday 17 August at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Lino Musella, Giorgio Tirabassi, Alessandro Gassmann and Valerio Mastandrea in a comedy set in the Middle Ages and awarded at the David di Donatello 2023 for Best Composer, Stefano Bollani. After his wedding with Donna Bernarda, Marconte Berlocchio presents himself to the new feud of which he will be lord, but finds it in ruins and overrun by hungry villagers. Together with his faithful adviser Belcapo, a friar and a handful of soldiers, Berlocchio will try to transform himself into the noble he has never been

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – ROBERT DE NIRO

Sky Cinema Collection, from Monday 14th to Sunday 20th August

Two-time Oscar®-winning actor Robert De Niro turns 80 on Thursday 17 August and for the occasion Sky Cinema Collection is dedicating 28 titles to him from Monday 14 to Sunday 20 August, including Once Upon a Time in America, Sergio Leone’s masterpiece on the notes of Ennio Morricone, scheduled for prime time on his birthday; the Martin Scorsese-directed GOOD GUYS opposite Ray Liotta and CASINO opposite Sharon Stone, both starring Academy Award®-winning Joe Pesci for the first film; Tony Scott’s thriller THE FAN with Wesley Snipes; Brian De Palma’s Academy Award® and Golden Globe-winning THE UNTOUCHABLES with Kevin Costner and Sean Connery; THE GODFATHER PART II, ​​the second chapter in the Francis F. Coppola saga starring Al Pacino, for which De Niro won the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actor; Michael Cimino’s five-time Academy Award®-winning THE HUNTER with Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep; and the Palme d’Or, Academy Award® and two Golden Globe-winning adventure spectacular MISSION starring Jeremy Irons and Liam Neeson. Titles are also available in the On Demand Collection.

SKY ARTE

POMPEII & TUTANKHAMON – HUNTING FOR MYSTERIES

From Sunday 13 August at 21.15 on Sky Arte and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

A forensic investigation that delves into the longest-running mysteries in history. In this documentary, Professor Bettany Hughes travels back in time to the mysteries of the ancient world, bringing viewers face-to-face with individuals from the past that she encounters and unearths during her investigations of her. Based on sporadic remains and collected clues, she Bettany investigates recently discovered evidence and, thanks to scientific avant-gardes, she manages to recreate intimate portraits of ancient forgotten souls. And as she explores the epic – and sometimes explosive – moments of history, she also uncovers the sound of their lost voices. Delving into Tutankhamun’s secrets, dark stories of royal intrigue, including the murder of her mother, are uncovered, along with answers that have eluded Egyptologists for decades. Meanwhile, Bettany reconstructs the identity and fate of five victims of Vesuvius, retracing one of the worst natural disasters in history, before and after its devastating eruption.

ROCK DAY

Tuesday 15 August on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

A day entirely dedicated to music and some of the greatest hits in musical history here is Sky Arte’s proposal to experience a mid-August holiday in the company of artists who have made history. From the Beatles to Oasis, from Elton John to Pink Floyd, from David Bowie to Lady Gaga, from Jim Morrison to Lo Stato Sociale. Get ready to retrace the lives and successes of emerging artists who are making their way into the current music scene, and of great artists who have been able to leave their mark on the music world, becoming the idols of thousands of fans and inspiring generations of singers , musicians, writers and screenwriters. And for all those who love the energy that only festivals can release, there will be the opportunity to relive the most significant moments of Woodstock, one of the most important festivals in the history of music.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADONNA

Wednesday 16 August from 21.15 on Sky Arte and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

We celebrate the birthday of Madonna, alias Veronica Ciccone, the undisputed queen of Pop who has dominated popular culture for decades, reinventing herself countless times. At 65, who turns her August 16th, Madonna continues to challenge her detractors to impose trend after trend. The evening dedicated to the American pop star will begin with Madonna, La Vera Storia, which will lead us to discover who is the woman behind the brand she has built and what has contributed to making her the person she is today from her early days as a penniless dancer in New York, when he supported himself by cleaning, to quarrels with the first agents and arguments with his family, up to his rise in the world music scene. To follow, the episode of Video Killed The Radio Stars dedicated to Madonna will tell us about the pop star’s career through her most famous video clips, known for their transgressiveness. Finally, Artist to Icon – Madonna will show us in a new light the rise to fame of this woman with a unique and inimitable personality, we will discover how an artist can become a true icon, capable of influencing entire generations.

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY

Saturday 19 August on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Sky Arte proposes a thematic day that leads to discovering the lives and works of some of the greatest contemporary photographers. We celebrate photography, an art capable of immortalizing the emotions of a brief instant, handing them down over time, and of giving voice to beauty and emotions, also telling what we are unable to express in words. With the Photographers series we will retrace the stories of the most famous Italian photographers and their best-known and most loved shots by the Italian and international public. Photojournalists, war reporters, paparazzi, artists, portraitists, advertisers share memories, desires, joys and sorrows of their profession. These artists will also be joined by eight Italian photographers who, in the Le Fotografe series, use their art to address specific themes from love to sexuality, from the role of women in society to body positivity. Finally, there will be international faces such as street photographer George Zimbel, Steve McCurry with his intense and contrasting colours, the revolutionaries Helmut Newton and Robert Frank, Garry Winogrand and his ‘instantaneous aesthetics’ and the famous “Chicago nanny” VivianMaier.



SKY NATURE

HIDDEN ISLANDS OF AUSTRALIA

From Sunday 13 August at 21.15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Australia has always been a land of dreams and a thousand wonders. Have you ever wondered how many unexplored territories there are in this corner of paradise? In this series we will go to the discovery of some hidden islands, exploring the rich plant and animal populations that inhabit them. Lady Elliot Island, a jewel in the Great Barrier Reef’s crown, boasts a picturesque variety of grapevines. Kangaroo Island, a fortress island in the Southern Ocean, protects rare and endangered life forms. Christmas Island, a small living laboratory of evolution, is home to numerous species that cannot be found elsewhere. Fraser Island, an island of ever-shifting sands, is filled with curious habitats. With never-before-seen footage and breathtaking images, get ready to explore four remote and diverse gems among Australia’s 8,000 lost islands.



