SkyWeek, from 3 June to 9 June 2023 Sky and streaming NOW

SKY / NOW REPORTS | from 3 TO 9 JUNE 2023

THE IDOL

Monday 5 June at 21:15 on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

World premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the highly anticipated new TV series directed by the creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson, starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, will debut in a few weeks exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW. After a nervous breakdown derails her latest tour, Jocelyn (Depp) is determined to reclaim her status as America’s biggest and hottest pop star. Rekindling her passions is Tedros (The Weeknd), nightclub manager with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or plunge her into the darkest depths of her soul?

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Monday 5 June at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

DC’s heroes in the animated cinecomic starring Superman’s dog, Krypto. Inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets — Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel — to harness their newly discovered powers and help him to save superheroes.

THE SECRETS OF THE OCEANS

From Thursday 8 June from 21:15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

On the occasion of World Oceans Day, Sky Nature dedicates two days (from 4 pm to 1 am) to the exploration and rediscovery of the wonders that populate the underwater depths. 71% of the earth’s surface is oceanic but despite this, the ocean is still one of the most unexplored ecosystems. With the docu-series The Secrets of the Oceans we will delve into the depths of the sea, discovering an ecosystem full of the most incredible, unknown and spectacular life forms, which can vary from the smallest organisms to the largest animals ever to exist on our planet. Here’s an intimate exploration of the secret life of sea creatures that the world still doesn’t fully understand

CHIARA

Friday 9 June at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival 2022 and nominated for two David di Donatello 2023, the film by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Nico 1988, Miss Marx) which faces a new central female figure with the biopic on Santa Chiara, played by Margherita Mazzucco. In the cast also Andrea Carpenzano in the role of St. Francis, Luigi Lo Cascio and Paolo Briguglia. 1211. Chiara, a girl from a good family, decides to leave her father’s house to follow the path of Francis of Assisi, obeying the rule of chastity and the renunciation of material goods. She soon emerges as a leading figure for the sisters, works miracles and garners an ever-growing following, resulting in the creation of an order sanctioned by the Pope.

MONDAY 5 JUNE

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING – SOMETHING IS CHANGING

Monday 5 June at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

This Changes Everything is a journey through the evolution of the female figure from the beginnings of cinema to today. Does the entertainment industry have a responsibility for how women have been represented to date? Cases of discrimination in front of and behind the camera are still present today. This requires action by those who have the opportunity to make themselves heard: this is why in this documentary important personalities from the world of entertainment recount their human and professional experience through numerous testimonies, alongside clips and film clips. Giving voice to this extraordinary revolution that is taking place in Hollywood are big names in show business such as Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman, but also important male supporters, such as Matt McGorry (Orange is the New Black, How to Get Away with to Murder) and several successful women who have managed to shake off the conventions attached to their ethnicity, such as Sandra Ohe Shonda Rhimes. An illuminating documentary, out of any stereotype, which is both a testimony of our times and a splendid lesson in the history of cinema.

WEDNESDAY 7 JUNE

PATTI SMITH ELECTRIC POET

Wednesday 7 June at 21:15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

At the age of 20, Patti Smith arrives in New York on the ashes of post-hippie culture to subvert the codes of rock, poetry and genres. After fifty years of career and only one commercial “hit”, Patti Smith has become an icon who has created her own mythology without ever compromising. A poet, an actress and a musician. But also a militant. An artist who has lived a thousand lives. The documentary follows the life of Patti Smith, from her childhood between rural New Jersey and religious education, up to her meeting with Robert Mapplethorpe. Together with him, she Patti she sets off to conquer New York where she meets Andy Warhol, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. In the corridors of the famous Chelsea Hotel she sharpens her pen and finds her way, first as a poet and then as one of the most important songwriters of our time. Her voice, her style, her attitude are completely new. Her arrival on the scene unleashes such a detonation that rock is transformed forever. Between archival materials and legendary concerts we retrace the journey of a lover of words who became a living icon, never giving in to the lure of celebrity

THURSDAY 8 JUNE

DEADLY HUNT

Thursday 8 June at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) is at the center of an action-thriller set in Africa. The members of a wealthy American family travel to Kenya, hoping to spend a vacation capable of healing the rifts that have arisen between them over time. But while on safari, the vehicle they travel in is attacked by a rhino and they are stranded miles away from rescue. Thus begins a nightmarish struggle for survival for them.

MEDINA AZAHARA – THE PEARL ARABA

Thursday 8 June at 21:15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Nicknamed the “Versailles of Andalus”, Medina Azahara (Madinat al-Zahra) is today considered one of the most important Islamic archaeological sites in the world. In the 10th century the caliph Abd al Rahman III decided to restore in Spain the power of his ancestors who reigned in the East until a few centuries earlier. He orders to build a colossal city to show everyone the power of him. The reputation of this city and its wealth then spread from West to East and, even today, this refined civilization pervades European culture. To enhance this precious heritage, an excavation campaign has been underway on this site – declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site – for five years by a group of European archaeologists. Following this mission and revealing the mysteries of this lost city, the documentary tells us the story of the Golden Age of Muslim Spain.

FRIDAY 9 JUNE

SISTER BONIFACE’S INVESTIGATIONS

Friday 9 June at 21:15 on Sky Investigation and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

The series, a spin-off of Father Brown, is set in England in the early 60s. It follows the story of the nice Sister Boniface, a nun of the San Vincent convent played by comedian, actress and presenter Lorna Watson. In addition to her religious duties at the convent, Sister Boniface is dedicated to wine production and has a degree in forensic science which allows her to assist the local police in solving crimes and mysteries. The cast also includes Max Brown (Downton Abbey) and Jerry Iwu (Sex Education).

SATURDAY JUNE 10

RADIO ZETA FUTURE HITS LIVE 2023

Saturday 10 June at 21 on Sky Uno and free-to-air on TV8

Radio Zeta Future Hits Live is back on Saturday 10 June at the Centrale del Foro Italico in Rome. The line-up includes all the artists most loved by the new generations: Achille Lauro, Alfa, Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ariete, Blanco, Boro Boro, Bresh, Elettra Lamborghini, Elodie, Emma, ​​Francesca Michielin, Gazzelle, Geolier, Lazza, LDA , Madame, Mahmood, Mara Sattei, Matteo Paolillo, Mr. Rain, Oriana Sabatini, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, Rosa Chemical, Rose Villain, Sangiovanni, Tananai, Tommaso Paradiso and many others. On stage, live, all in one evening. For the second consecutive year, Radio Zeta Future Hits Live will be presented by Camilla Ghini, Jody Cecchetto and Paola Di Benedetto. It will be possible to follow Radio Zeta Future Hits Live live on Radio Zeta (digital terrestrial channel 266, Sky 735), on RTL 102.5 (digital terrestrial channel 36, Sky 736), on the RTL 102.5 Play platform, on Sky Uno and free-to-air on TV8.

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – 100% ANIMATION

Sky Cinema Collection, from Saturday 10 to Sunday 18 June. 100% ANIMATION collection available on demand from June 10th

From Saturday 10 to Sunday 18 June, Sky Cinema Collection becomes the home of animation for the whole family with over 70 titles including big blockbusters, small jewels to be discovered and the first viewing by Sky Original ROCK DOG 3, scheduled for Wednesday 14 June at 21.15, and DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS, premiered on Monday 5 June on Sky Cinema Uno and then on Sky Cinema Collection – 100% Animation. The first vision ROCK DOG 3 is preceded by the first two chapters starring the rocking Tibetan mastiff ROCK DOG and ROCK DOG 2, also the latter branded Sky Original as well as the animation based on the novel by Terry Pratchett THE PRODIGIOUS MAURICE and the one set in the Middle Ages PIL’S ADVENTURES – A KINGDOM TO SAVE. As for Illumination-branded animations, the first two blockbuster chapters DESPICABLE ME and DESPICABLE ME 2 on the adventures of the evil Gru are not to be missed, and the two successful spin-offs MINIONS and MINIONS 2, starring his funny yellow helpers. Space also for the animations of DreamWorks, among which we mention: the trilogy that follows the story of the cute and greedy panda Po, KUNG FU PANDA, KUNG FU PANDA 2 and KUNG FU PANDA 3; the classic animated trilogy starring Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo, MADAGASCAR, MADAGASCAR 2 and MADAGASCAR: EUROPE’S WANTED; the gangster movie TOO BAD about the bizarre adventures of Mr. Wolf and his gang and the animated blockbuster THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. And, while waiting for the theatrical release of the new DreamWorks film RUBY GILLMAN – GIRL WITH THE TENTACLES on July 5, on the weekend of June 17 and 18 the channel offers a double marathon with the aforementioned titles and in addition FLUSHED, THE GANG OF THE WOODS, Z THE ANT and DRAGON TRAINER. Finally, there are the first two chapters of the thrilling blockbuster for the whole family, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA and HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2, and the pyrotechnic adventures of the eccentric Flint in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.