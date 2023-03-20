SKY / NOW REPORTS | 19 – 25 MARCH 2023

CHRISTIAN – SECOND SEASON

From 24 March on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

The supernatural crime drama Sky Original is back with a new season with Edoardo Pesce in the role of the “holy beater” of the title, now a dispenser of miracles with those hands once used only to settle scores in the name of his boss. In the new episodes, still produced by Sky Studios and Lucky Red, after the death of the boss Lino the City-Palace needs a new king and for Christian (Edoardo Pesce) the time comes to apply his gift and build that predicted kingdom from Biondo (Giulio Beranek). He will have to learn what it means to go from a petty delinquent to a saint, from one of many to a point of reference for an entire community, becoming “the king” of the City-Palace and learning to make choices in the name of the good of all… while Matteo (Claudio Santamaria), who will be asked to take sides against his son’s savior, will discover the temptation to play for himself. In fact, the Nera (Laura Morante) arrives at his side, a divine being determined to thwart Biondo’s plans. But the human heart is unpredictable and not even the divine essence of the Blonde and the Black will be able to control or even imagine what form the struggle for one’s freedom will take within the walls of Città Palazzo.

ALMOST ORPHAN

Monday 20 March at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Riccardo Scamarcio and Vittoria Puccini in the remake of the French comedy I present you yours. Valentino Tarocco left Puglia to invent a new life in Milan, where he became a famous designer named Vale Rocco. By mistake, the invitation to an event of his company also reaches his family of origin, which Valentino has removed to the point of publicly declaring himself “almost an orphan”. When the picturesque Tarocco clan arrives in Milan, all sorts of things will happen. At 21.45 also on Sky Cinema Comedy

SUNDAY MARCH 19

HUGO IN ARGENTINA

Sunday 19 March at 21.15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Hugo Pratt, a promising Italian cartoonist, landed in Buenos Aires in 1950 with the dream of reaching the United States. However, he will discover that his America is precisely Argentina. The country immediately overwhelms him with its incredible economic boom and one of the most vibrant cultural scene in the world. We are at the dawn of Argentina’s most unbridled decade and the young immigrant feels that all the promises of this country are to be seized. Nightlife, jazz, Gardel’s tango and the underworld at the port barrio La Boca: Pratt meets kindred spirits in Buenos Aires with whom to get carried away in the swirling vitality of the capital. And then the love of a lifetime, fatherhood, many job opportunities. In Knuchel’s beautiful docufilm also written by Marco Steiner, who was one of Pratt’s most faithful and historic collaborators, in addition to the precious voice of Giancarlo Giannini, his daughter Marina, his ex-wife Gisela Dester and many artist friends of the ”father ” by Corto Maltese.

MONDAY MARCH 20

SPRING AWAKENING – TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN

Monday 20 March at 21.15 on Sky Arte and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

15 years after the Broadway success of Spring Awakening, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and the rest of the original cast reunite for a benefit concert. Set in 19th-century Germany, the musical features a group of teenagers struggling to discover the world and experiment with their own sexuality. Strong and daring themes, but at the same time so delicate and still very current. Alternating the cast’s performances with footage from the original show and backstage moments, the documentary collects the testimonies of the protagonists, then very young and almost unknown, who tell how that experience changed their lives forever and how far they have come so far.

TUESDAY 21 MARCH

SOUTHERN RITES – RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN GEORGIA

Tuesday 21 March at 19.45 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Photographer Gillian Laub, called to a small Georgia town to document the first prom in which racial divisions disappear, finds herself witnessing the murder of a young African American.

TRUE JUSTICE – BRYAN STEVENSON’S FIGHT FOR EQUALITY

Tuesday 21 March at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

A denunciation of inequality, oppression and violence. This documentary traces attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson’s struggle to bring equality to the US criminal justice system, which he has criticized for his role in codifying modern systemic racism.

THE DANCE OF THE RAIN

From Tuesday 21 March at 21.15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Rain Dance, a four-part series that sheds light on life in the animal kingdom of northern Kenya, will make its prime-time debut on this occasion, offering a breathtaking look at one of Africa’s most majestic and rarely filmed areas. Beyond the jagged peaks of Mount Kenya, in the vast grasslands of the North, water is the lifeblood: here all life dances to the rhythm of the rains. But something is changing… The heavy rains season is over, droughts are increasing in intensity due to climate change and surviving is becoming increasingly difficult. Elephants, cheetahs, wild dogs, hyenas and baboons: the series will immerse you in the drama of the local wildlife and its struggle for survival against Kenya’s unforgiving climate.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 22nd

AGENT GAME

Wednesday 22 March at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Action with Dermot Mulroney and Mel Gibson. Harris is a CIA agent in charge of handling interrogations considered inconvenient. Just one of these interrogations ends badly and he is targeted for extradition. Something in this whole story does not add up and even the team that should detain the agent begins to get suspicious. Only one thing is sure: Harris’ superior, Olsen, knows a lot more than he says he knows. To be able to save himself, he will have to be able to unravel the skein of a great international intrigue.

MARCEL MARCEAU – THE ART OF SILENCE

Wednesday 22 March at 21.15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

With gestures and facial expressions alone, he has touched and inspired people all over the world. Iconic will remain the striped shirt, the face painted white and the battered silk hat with the red flower, symbols of his best-known character Bip, the clown. But the tragic background of her art remained hidden for a long time. As a teenager, Marceau had to witness the deportation and murder of his Jewish father by the Nazis. He himself joined the Resistance and secretly helped Jewish children cross the border. Through gestures and mimicry, learned with the silent films of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, he taught them not to make noise in dangerous situations. Marceau used silence to survive and then turned it into a unique art form that his family and companions continue to carry on to this day.

SATURDAY MARCH 25

NEVER GIVE UP

Saturday 25 March at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) as a football champion in the biopic with Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. The story of Kurt Warner, from his beginnings as a supermarket clerk through all the challenges he faced before becoming the most valuable player in the NFL championship, the Super Bowl MVP and a Hall of Fame infamous quarterback.

SKY CINEMA COLLECTION – GHOSTBUSTERS

Sky Cinema Collection, from Saturday 25 to Tuesday 28 March

From Saturday 25 to Tuesday 28 March, Sky Cinema Collection is filled with ectoplasms, paranormal entities and courageous ghostbusters with the 4 films that make up the Ghostbusters saga. So ready to go hunting for ghosts together with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson in the first chapter directed by Ivan Reitman, now an absolute cult of fantastic cinema, GHOSTBUSTERS – GHOST BUSTERS with Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis; to tame an evil force which, in the form of pink plasma, invades the basements of New York in GHOSTBUSTERS II where we find Ivan Reitman as director and the legendary quartet and Weaver in the cast; to let himself be carried away by the energy of GHOSTBUSTERS: LEGACY which marks a real generational shift, also with the direction passing to Jason Reitman, son of the late Ivan Reitman, and starring Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon joined by the original cast; and putting on proton packs with Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig in the female reboot GHOSTBUSTERS with a hilarious Chris Hemsworth. Titles are also available in the On Demand Collection.

KING OTTO – THE OLYMPUS OF FOOTBALL

Saturday 25 March at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

In the summer of 2004, audiences watched in disbelief as the Greek national soccer team, a country that had never won a single match in a major tournament, defeat the giants of world football to become the unlikeliest of European champions. The architect of this unprecedented triumph was legendary German coach “King” Otto Rehhagel. After achieving great success in Germany, he made the bold decision to leave everything he knew behind and work in a foreign country with the Greek national team. This is the story of how two contrasting cultures came together to speak the same language and write a new chapter in the history of football and Greek mythology.