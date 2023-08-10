Slamming in Brazil | The New Century

*Sensitivity of the Amazon Basin

The road map to preserve the Amazon has been one of the priorities of the last two decades in the countries of the area, not only because of the urgent need to protect the main ecosystem node of the planet, which between 1985 and 2021 lost 17% of its vegetative cover, but in view of the global alert for the harmful effects of climate change. But it must also be said that very few times concrete results are reached, in the summits mentioned in this regard, since the criteria that each nation of the Amazon basin has on how to face the challenges around biodiversity, exploration and mining-energy exploitation, much less reach any kind of conclusion regarding, for example, the research and commercialization of genetic resources (especially in the broad field of medicine).

In any case, Colombia, being one of the countries with the most territorial jurisdiction over the so-called deep Amazon, that is, a wide extension of the territory that remains in its original state, is usually the protagonist of these conclaves, particularly during the last decades. Indeed, during the mandates of Juan Manuel Santos, the country led, as is well known, the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among which the comprehensive and multidisciplinary care of the Amazon basin is a central theme, as well as, Among many other measures on the matter, the Chiribiquete National Park was established, not only as the largest protected area in the country (more than two million hectares), but also became a symbol of the Amazon countries. And in the same way, the Duque administration signed the Leticia Pact, the expansion of natural reserve areas in the southeast and the signing of multiple agreements to finance the safeguarding of the basin and its preservation as the main CO2 sink on the planet. , in order to attack climate change and face the action of greenhouse gases.

In the same sense, for quite some time now Colombia has been making proposals for global financing to preserve the Amazon. In fact, what the current Head of State, Gustavo Petro, has been proposing in terms of foreign debt forgiveness in order to dedicate these resources to the protection of the basin, is located in that line of demanding from the international community a greater economic contribution to preserve the “lungs of the world”. In this way, international collaboration, the reduction of external debt to the Amazonian countries, a transnational court of justice, the relaunch of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA), as well as the possibility of a subregional military treaty or a center multilateral scientific investigation of the jungle, are issues that Petro has raised in various scenarios. The problem, however, lies when the ideas are accompanied by veiled reprimands to the neighborhood, labeling the Amazonian countries as “deniers” of climate change and not committing to issues that, such as the moratorium on oil exploration, do not comply with the requirements or the needs of sister nations.

For this reason, our country practically received a slam yesterday, at the Belém do Para Summit, when Brazil, in the same direction that Lula had said a few months ago, unrestrictedly opposed, through the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, make any progress on that trajectory. In fact, he maintained that a proposal of this nature does not even have a consensus in Colombia, much less the strength and capacity to compromise neighboring countries. He even alluded to studies by Colombian universities according to which conduct in this way would cause a contraction of more than three points in GDP and opposed the suspension of the granting of licenses to explore oil and gas.

In this order of ideas, it is evident that, although points of agreement were reached in the extensive agreed navigation chart, some of which should be exalted, there is still a long way to go to reach agreements such as those sought by the Colombian Government, much less based on the well-known file of reprimands, out of all context. And worse if under this conduct it is believed that meeting points can be achieved and strengthen the Amazon concertation neither in Colombia nor in theirs, with less margin abroad.

The Declaration of Belém, signed yesterday by the eight countries that are part of the OCTA, although it places emphasis on tackling deforestation, is on the other hand not very ambitious and very gassy. Likewise, although there is a sum of wills from the governments of the basin to bring a single position to COP28, which will be held in December in the United Arab Emirates, it is clear that this is far from a multinational pact of greater depth.