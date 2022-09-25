chivasso

He does not give up at the end of their relationship and begins to persecute Chivasso’s ex-partner: on trial for stalking. The first instance criminal proceedings opened on Wednesday in front of the single judge Stefania Cugge of the court of Ivrea, the accused is Calogero Baldi, 60 years old from Chivasso, defended by the lawyer Lorenzo Bianco (replaced at the hearing by the lawyer Mattia Fiò), accused of the crimes of stalking and injuries.

The victim is a 58-year-old woman (a civil party with the lawyer Alice Abena) and the disputed facts date back to the summer of 2019. The accused would have behaved, according to the accusation, as in the most classic of stalking events. He followed her, telephoned her, showed up at her house to ring her on the intercom at any time, followed her in the car. She often found him stationed near the place where he worked in Chivasso, or in the same shops where he went to shop or more easily by car in the square below his home. Whenever the woman happened, she called the police, but often he disappeared before they could spot him. In one episode, then, the situation would degenerate into physical violence. One afternoon the 58-year-old together with her brother and sister, and their respective families were walking in the central via Chivasso, it was June 15 three years ago, when her brother meets Baldi with his eyes under the arcades. Bad words immediately fly between the two and the accused threatens him. The woman and her family try to get away but a little further on Baldi comes running and kicks her brother, then they get to the hands, Baldi drags him into an alley and knocks him down, causing him to dislocate his shoulder (which can be cured in 25 days) and slaps his former partner. The carabinieri are called, but the accused has already left when they arrive. As reported by the witnesses, the situation was so serious that the woman trembled just to feel the presence of the ex. –