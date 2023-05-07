Home » Slaughter daughter and alleged lover wife and film everything
News

Slaughter daughter and alleged lover wife and film everything

by admin
Slaughter daughter and alleged lover wife and film everything

The tragedy occurred in Torremaggiore in the province of Foggia and was filmed on video with shocking sequences. Which must be stopped immediately

Access prohibited to the crime scene (Photo Ansa)

TiscaliNews

After killing his wife’s alleged lover and his 16-year-old daughter, 45-year-old Albanian Taulant Malaj filmed the victims with his cell phone. In the video with very crude images, which is circulating in some Whatsapp chats, he also addresses her injured wife in Albanian, saved by her 16-year-old daughter who defended her from the fury of her father. The man killed is Massimo De Santis, 51 years old.

The double murder was committed last night at Torremaggiore (Foggia) and the mayor Emilio Di Pumpo on Facebook makes “appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility: I ask for the utmost respect for the families involved – he writes – I invite anyone who has received inappropriate videos and / or images to immediately block this tam tam of messages. I invite everyone to silence, respect and pray for the souls of our fellow citizens who have passed away”.” Torremaggiore-he adds-today weeps for two young lives taken away in a terrible tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent. My personal and heartfelt condolences in this moment of great pain for the whole city of Torremaggiore”.


See also  Stabbed in the market square, man killed in Turin

You may also like

F1 Ferrari | Vasseur defends Leclerc:

15-year-old motorcycle driver died in an accident when...

Elder Dayan responded to those who criticize him...

CATCH THE MOON 2 – I vincitori

Kılıçdaroğlu: They are in search of not giving...

Matecañas host Medellín for the Colombian League

Interview with Annibale Siconolfi, the crypto artist creator...

D1 Lonato / J25: the intractable ASCK, the...

A teenager accidentally killed his friend

Sensi to Salvini on tweet about Cottarelli, ‘this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy