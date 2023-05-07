Slaughter daughter and alleged lover wife and film everything

After killing his wife’s alleged lover and his 16-year-old daughter, 45-year-old Albanian Taulant Malaj filmed the victims with his cell phone. In the video with very crude images, which is circulating in some Whatsapp chats, he also addresses her injured wife in Albanian, saved by her 16-year-old daughter who defended her from the fury of her father. The man killed is Massimo De Santis, 51 years old.

The double murder was committed last night at Torremaggiore (Foggia) and the mayor Emilio Di Pumpo on Facebook makes “appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility: I ask for the utmost respect for the families involved – he writes – I invite anyone who has received inappropriate videos and / or images to immediately block this tam tam of messages. I invite everyone to silence, respect and pray for the souls of our fellow citizens who have passed away”.” Torremaggiore-he adds-today weeps for two young lives taken away in a terrible tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent. My personal and heartfelt condolences in this moment of great pain for the whole city of Torremaggiore”.