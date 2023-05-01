Slava Zaitsev died in Moscow

On Sunday, April 30, the Russian mass media reported the death of the famous fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, for whose legacy the fight has been going on for several years. The designer himself preferred to call himself Slava Zaitsev. He was 85 years old. The fashion designer died in the Shchelkiv hospital, where he was brought with internal bleeding.

The fashion designer has been seriously ill for the past few years. In 2016, Zaitsev was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Slava started having joint problems. Three years later, his condition noticeably worsened. He lived in a three-story mansion and almost never went out.

Zaitsev was one of the first Soviet fashion designers who managed to create a brand similar to Western designers. He did this only in the 80s, although as early as 1963, the French magazine Paris Match published an article about Slava “He dictates his fashion to Moscow.”

Vyacheslav Zaitsev (real name Kokurin) was born on March 2, 1938 in Ivanovo. His father was captured during the Second World War and was convicted in the USSR as a “traitor to the motherland.” He was released when Slava was 20 years old.

In 1962, after graduating from the Moscow Textile Institute with honors, Vyacheslav was assigned to the Experimental and Technical Garment Factory of Mosoblradnarhosp in the Babushkin district and was appointed its artistic director.

A little later, Zaitsev received the position of artistic director of the experimental and technical workshop of the All-Union House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most. He was talked about abroad. In 1980, Zaitsev designed the costumes for the Soviet team at the opening ceremony of that year’s Olympics in Moscow.

For the first time, the designer was able to leave the USSR only in 1986. Then the peak of his career began. Shows of several Zaitsev collections were successfully held in Paris. In his homeland, his clients were dozens of Soviet stars, including Alla Pugacheva, Khrystyna Orbakaite, Edita Piekha and others. His shows turned into concerts that were shown on central television.

Zaitsev was married twice, raised a son Yehor. In 2019, Slava handed Yehor the reins of power at Vyacheslav Zaitsev’s Moscow Fashion House.

