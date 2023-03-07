This Thursday and Friday at night, the Jorge Eliecer Gaitán Theater in Bogotá will be filled with magic, adventure and color with the presentation of two classic works that have made thousands of children, young people and adults laugh, cry and dream with the presentation of two classics: Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

on the job 35 artists from Ukraine, Spain, Russia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Japan and Moldova will present these two titles from the universal ballet repertoire.

Sleeping Beauty will be presented with music by Peter Tchaikovsky, based on the story by Charles Perrault. This work can be enjoyed tomorrow, at 8:00 at night, while on Friday the Swan Lake.

With these two works, the Colombian public will have the opportunity to appreciate one of the most important classical ballet productions in the world, a repertoire that began its tour in Europe a couple of months ago, then Egypt and the Middle East and that after visiting all the Latin American countries including Colombia, will continue through Africa and end in Asia.

in conversation with THE NEW CENTURYKiril Safin, artistic director of the project, highlighted that “this tour brings together the countries with the most representative and strong schools of ballet in the world, such as Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Colombia could not be missing, because it is one of the nations that appreciates the culture, has a public to know and at the level of Latin America it is an inevitable stop”.

Safin pointed out that these two classics have been presented with much frequency on all stages of the world, especially Swan Lake, which is undoubtedly number one in terms of recognition and number of performances.

“In Colombia, the versions of Swan Lake, especially and also of Sleeping Beauty, have already been seen on other occasions, but in this case we believe that we are pioneers in presenting the complete version with dancers from various countries and from various schools and very attached to the classic version premiered in the 19th century at the St. Petersburg theater” highlighted the director.

It should be noted that the presentations of this project began in the Middle East, Japan, Jordan and Turkey. Due to the success they have had, they made a great leap to Latin America, then to Africa and Europe.

“We have high expectations as artists in Colombia, we want the public to attend to see this beautiful show, to appreciate a classic version of two of the most important ballets in the universal repertoire, to see our interpretation, to be delighted, to criticize us and to give us your opinion on our version of these great classics and we want to steal a little piece of your heart after having stolen a couple of hours of your time”, expressed Kiril Safin.

After Colombia the tour continues in South America, Peru, Chile, Argentina Brazil, goes to Central America, North America, then crosses the Atlantic to reach Africa.

featured soloists

Obras a cargo del International Classical Balletwhich features some of the most important soloists in the world, such as Daria Bochkova who plays the role of the princess, Alexander Volchkov playing the prince and Aslan Karginov as the Sorcerer, who have been applauded on all continents and are accompanied by a formidable corps de ballet and many other elements that will come together to the delight of art lovers.

Alexander Volchkov is a prominent dancer who in 2002 He played the title role in Romeo and Juliet, he played Yuri Grigorovich for the Kremlin Ballet Company, in a performance to commemorate the choreographer’s jubilee. In the same year, he appeared with the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, dancing Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake (production by Konstantin Sergeyev) and the Prince in The Nutcracker (choreography-Yuri Grigorovich).

In 2003, she took part in the Rudolf Nureyev Ballet Festival in Ufa, where she appeared in Sleeping Beauty and danced the title role in Romeo and Juliet (choreography – Yuri Grigorovich).

The Ballet Company was created together with the award-winning and acclaimed Moldovan soloists Cristina and Alexei Terentiev, and made up of soloists from Moldova, England, Italy, among other countries. The work and effort dedicated over a long period of time have made this project culminate in a company where refined technique and excellent dramatic interpretation bring to life the best-known choreographies and scores of classical ballet.