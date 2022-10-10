Home News Slips during an excursion on Monte Baldo: serious a woman
Slips during an excursion on Monte Baldo: serious a woman

Slips during an excursion on Monte Baldo: serious a woman

The conditions of a hiker who fell on the morning of Sunday 9 October from the summit of Monte Baldoon the border between Vittorio Veneto and Revine Lago. The 54-year-old from Camposampiero had participated with other people in a nocturnal nature excursion and it was under the cross of the mountain, when it slipped, tumbling about twenty meters among the trees.

The alarm went off a few minutes before 8, a team of the Alpine rescue in the Treviso Pre-Alps he reached the injured person, who had stopped her fall in a saddle, climbing up from below in about twenty minutes on foot.

On the spot, with a 30-meter winch, medical and technical teams of helicopter rescue were disembarked, who provided the first urgent care to the woman, whose conditions immediately appeared serious, following the probable polytrauma reported in the fall. Stabilized and embarked, the injured person was then moved to an open area to facilitate recovery, which was also carried out by means of a winch.

The hiker was transported to the Treviso hospital. An ambulance and the carabinieri were also on site.

