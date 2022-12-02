Home News Sloane avenue case, the two women who shake the Vatican will be heard together in court
At the trial on the fraudulent sale of a building in central London under way in the Vatican court, a confrontation between Genoveffa Ciferri e Frances Immaculate Chaouqui to ascertain whether the two women – the latter already known in the Vatican courtrooms for the vatileaks affair – played a supporting role in the deposition of the key witness, Monsignor Alberto Perlascagreat accuser of the cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

