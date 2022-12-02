At the trial on the fraudulent sale of a building in central London under way in the Vatican court, a confrontation between Genoveffa Ciferri e Frances Immaculate Chaouqui to ascertain whether the two women – the latter already known in the Vatican courtrooms for the vatileaks affair – played a supporting role in the deposition of the key witness, Monsignor Alberto Perlascagreat accuser of the cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.
Genevieve
See also Huang Kunming and Wang Weizhong dispatched the epidemic prevention and control work in Guangzhou: Adhere to the "three firmnesses" and fully promote the offensive and firm actions to resolutely win the battle of epidemic annihilation_南方网