Slovak companies can also make respectable profits

among the companies that managed to get the most out of their sales in recent years, there are several that brought something to the market that no one else has. They profited from their business acumen, innovativeness and also from using the potential of the team they were able to build themselves.

However, among them is also the small business SkyToll, the operator of the highway toll, which has been collecting undeserved extraordinary profits for years thanks to the state-guaranteed business.

The company, whose owners were unknown at the time, won a super-beneficial contract during the first administration of Robert Fico, after all cheaper competitors were eliminated from the competition.

And although this disgusting contract was supposed to expire at the end of last year, the National Highway Company extended it not only for this year, but also until the end of 2024, because its managers have been unable (?) to procure an alternative and fair solution for the state for years.

Yesterday, the Stop Corruption Foundation criticized it again and calls on the president and the prime minister to check the procedure of the NDS in the next extension of the toll contract.

Today the Economic newsfilter has 1200 words, spend 5 minutes on it. It was prepared by Oliver Brunovský.

1. The most clever company in Slovakia may be the almost unknown Finviz

The company that in the last three years has achieved the highest profitability of sales, i.e. the highest share of profit on turnover, is the almost unknown Bratislava-based company Finviz. It is owned by entrepreneurs Juraj Ďuriš, Ivan Klimo and Peter Sandtner.

Extraordinary

