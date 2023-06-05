Slovak exports are already slowing down, and high inflation may hamper them further

The balance of foreign trade with non-energy goods deteriorated sharply at the end of last year.

Increased inflation hurts Slovak exporters more than their competitors in the eurozone.

At first glance, the deterioration of Slovakia’s foreign trade balance is an inevitable consequence of the increase in the price of energy that must be imported. However, a more detailed look at the data reveals that the traditional engine of the Slovak economy – exports – has slowed down sharply, and increased inflation together with rising labor costs may hamper it in the future as well, warns the European Commission.

The current account deficit of the balance of payments, which expresses the difference between income and expenditure from international trade, as well as labor or capital income from abroad, has more than doubled since pre-covid times to roughly eight percent of gross domestic product, according to the Chart of the Day from the current assessment of macroeconomic risks. which the Commission does for each member country. Most of the worsening of the deficit went to debit