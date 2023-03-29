After Volvo and the expansion of Volkswagen in Bratislava, Slovakia will receive the third billion-dollar investment in the last three years.

Originally, German Porsche wanted to reinvest a quarter of a billion euros near Nové Mesto nad Váhom. After all, it will be more than a billion.

The investment in battery modules for electric cars will employ approximately 600 people.

However, the investor would also welcome the speeding up of very slow Slovak permitting processes.

In the summer of 2020, it was the biggest surprise for the Slovak economy. In the difficult times of the pandemic, the German sports car manufacturer Porsche submitted a project for a new plant for body production lines. He planned to reinvest up to a quarter of a billion euros in Horná Streda near Nové Mesto nad Váhom. Finally, according to information from sources close to Denník E, this project has significantly changed and expanded. And it has been under construction since January.

Altogether, the new Porsche plant in Považí should cost more than a billion euros. After luring the Swedish Volvo to Košice and after the approval of the further expansion of the Bratislava-based Volkswagen car company with several new models, this is already the third billion-dollar investment received by the domestic automotive industry in the last three years.

In addition, this Porsche project, whose serial production will start already at the end of next year, will also be the first really massive production in the country for the increasingly progressive production of electric cars. In the meantime, the German brand’s headquarters not only increased the budget of the investment, but also completely changed its focus. Instead of body production lines, the production of battery modules for electric cars is planned there.

They will come to Horná Streda