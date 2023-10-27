Slovan spoiled a match that had started very well. He paid for the mistake of one of the most experienced and bad character of Lovato

It rarely happens that a Slovak club plays a balanced game against an opponent from the five best European league competitions. On Thursday evening, this exception happened. Slovan was close to an excellent result at OSC Lille. He won the first half, but in the second he lost at least one point due to his own mistakes.

It was expected that Lille would not field the strongest possible line-up. The conference league is not an attractive competition for OSC, and Paul Fonseca’s team wants to focus on the French Ligue 1. However, the Lille coach sent the best players available to him on the pitch.

Canadian representative Jonathan David, whose market value is estimated at up to 60 million euros, took the lead. However, other stars Bafodé Diakité, Benjamin André and Yusuf Yazici also played in the base.

Despite this, Slovan played an excellent match on the favorite’s field. The home team had their first serious opportunity after more than half an hour. At that time they were already losing 0:1. Aleksandar Čavrić, who is in excellent form, scored for Slovan. He also scored a goal last weekend in the league derby in Trnava.

Slovan could have led by a greater margin after the first half. Tigran Barseghjan, who played with gusto, had three chances.

However, in the second half, the picture of the game changed and Lille played significantly better. It also had more and more options. However, the reliable Borjan and the well-played defense resisted. Until the moment

