Slovenia: bear hunting / Slovenia / areas / Home





In Slovenia, 230 bears are expected to be killed. In the country, the powerful hunting federation manages large carnivores on behalf of the institutions. A point of the situation

Until a hundred years ago, bears in Slovenia were on the verge of extinction. For a long time there was even a bounty on their heads. Their number began to grow from the second half of the twentieth century. In the Sixties they were about 150, ten years later they were almost 300 and in 2001 they had reached 350, then the population grew exponentially and now it would have reached 1100 specimens. According to some, it could be even more.

Initially they were mostly confined to the Kočevje forest, a unique environment covered with virgin forests of fir and beech trees, with plants as high as 50 meters and even five centuries old. A non-humanised landscape where today there are many bears, where you can see their paws on the trees. With a bit of luck, it is possible to observe them in their natural environment from special stalking stations. An incredible, mysterious and dark scenario, which resembles that of the Grimm brothers’ fairy tales, which becomes disturbing in the face of the fact that it was the scene of the massacres carried out in the immediate post-war period by the communist regime. Squads of liquidators executed thousands of collaborators, who were buried in mass graves. To commemorate those events, just above Kočevje, a via crucis carved into tree trunks and signs indicating the places of executions.

The fact is that the virgin forest has not been enough for some time now. Without natural enemies and with plenty of food, the plantigrades reproduce with some success and the male specimens, once they reach maturity, seek out new territories, moving towards inhabited areas. By now they would also be arriving at the sea. Hunters report that a few years ago a bear was also sighted between Koper and Izola. In recent years, even in this region there has been an increasingly consistent increase in game. Sightings of roe deer and even wild boar also near inhabited centers and above all in small settlements in the hinterland are now the order of the day.

Proof that there are so many bears in Slovenia is the news that this week two specimens were run over on the same day on a state road in the central-southern part of the country. One died instantly, the other escaped into the woods and now it is feared that he may be injured and dangerous.

The authorities have been trying to manage the situation for some time by reconciling the need to protect a protected species and the safety of people on the other. Precisely for this reason there is no lack of culling decrees for bears that could jeopardize the safety of men. Chronicles tell of animals found rummaging in rubbish bins or sleeping in garages.

The solution that has been in place for some time to keep the population from growing too much is that of culling. The decision is naturally always accompanied by controversy. This time it was Prime Minister Robert Golob himself who turned up his nose, asking for clarifications before giving the green light to the elimination of 230 bears. The ordinance establishes exactly the areas in which animals can be hunted and also the type. They range from young specimens, under 100 kilos to medium ones up to 150 and large specimens. These are precisely the trophies most coveted by hunters.

The powerful Hunting Federation takes care of managing the killings, organized into many small local sections that administer the hunting territories and concessions. They will decide whether to hunt the bears themselves or to make money by selling the concession to tourists. The cost could vary from 1,000 to 10,000 euros depending on the specimen. Theirs is not a simple association that brings together fans of the brace, but a sort of institution, which has its roots in the past and which appears in public wearing a uniform. Traditionally, hunting was one of the passions shared by the former Yugoslav communist leaders. President Josip Broz Tito himself loved to wander around the woods armed with a rifle and even lead his guests and party mates on real hunting trips. The chronicles of the time tell how on these occasions the Marshal always managed to knock down the “most prestigious trophy”. The gossips say that when his aim failed, it was the gamekeepers who placed the shot down game on him to make him happy.

Endowed with a patriotic spirit and a sense of body, Slovenian hunters are keen not to be presented as people who only have a passion for shooting animals. Its members say that it is they who play a fundamental role in protecting the environment: ranging from the management and cleaning of hunting grounds, to the practice of filling feeders in winter to help animals survive. It is also their job to monitor the presence of individual species in the area. This practice then serves to regulate hunting, which would have the specific function of keeping nature in balance.

Not everyone agrees with them. For animal rights activists, the shotgun would not be the solution to keep the number of animals under control. Finger pointed at the practice of foraging, which would not be a gesture of love towards the animals, as hunters would have us believe, but rather a way to have enough prey and an easy way to concentrate the animals in certain areas in view of the hunting season.

New trophies are about to enter hunters’ homes, cheerful banquets are announced in those hunting associations that will be able to bring down the prey. Meanwhile, Slovenian chefs are ready to offer their customers dishes based on bear meat.

