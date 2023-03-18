Home News Slovenia Prva Liga / J28: NK Radomlje hooked, Samsondin Ouro decisive
News

Slovenia Prva Liga / J28: NK Radomlje hooked, Samsondin Ouro decisive

by admin
Slovenia Prva Liga / J28: NK Radomlje hooked, Samsondin Ouro decisive

The Slovenian Prva Liga was at the 28th round stage this Saturday. Nk Radomlje were forced to draw at home by Maribor 1 goal everywhere.

Before returning to the selection next week, the young Togolese international midfielder Ouro Samsondin confirms his good form. Against Maribor on Saturday, he delivered a sublime assist for his team’s only goal in the 10th minute. Goal signed, Ester Sokler. The Togolese had a very high level match against the current 2nd in the Slovenian Prva Liga. His team NK Radomlje is ranked 7th with 26 points.

See also  Valperga, Agliè and Cuorgnè surrender: stop the initiatives, Covid is too strong

You may also like

Alleged extortionist captured in Villavicencio had UNP security...

Orienting China-Russia Relations Injecting More Stability into the...

From father to son, the passion for doing...

Declaration of property and assets: Aba Kimelabalou fulfills...

‘Checo’ Pérez signs the ‘pole’ and Alonso comes...

Milan stock market heavy, banks collapse again in...

Carcinoma in situ compensation or not, first look...

Without plans for the weekend? Maderos Teatro will...

Venice Stake conference

One person was killed and buildings were severely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy