The Slovenian Prva Liga was at the 28th round stage this Saturday. Nk Radomlje were forced to draw at home by Maribor 1 goal everywhere.

Before returning to the selection next week, the young Togolese international midfielder Ouro Samsondin confirms his good form. Against Maribor on Saturday, he delivered a sublime assist for his team’s only goal in the 10th minute. Goal signed, Ester Sokler. The Togolese had a very high level match against the current 2nd in the Slovenian Prva Liga. His team NK Radomlje is ranked 7th with 26 points.