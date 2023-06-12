Slovenia’s Prime Minister at Nehammer – dispute over border controls

One year after taking office, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob is coming to Vienna on Tuesday for his first bilateral visit. As announced by the Slovenian government, Golob will meet Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka (both ÖVP). The focus of the talks is likely to be the dispute over Austrian border controls with the southern Schengen neighboring country, which could come to a head in the holiday season.

Austria only extended the controls for half a year in mid-May, which caused a lot of resentment in Ljubljana. Slovenia argues that the controls violate European law because Austria rarely picks up illegal migrants at the Slovenian border. The Ministry of the Interior does not dispute this, but at the same time refers to the “dramatic” increase in the number of apprehensions on the Slovenian border with Croatia, which has been part of the Schengen area since the beginning of the year. The border controls with Slovenia are “necessary to prevent a shift in the trafficking routes towards Austria”.

Nehammer received Golob at 11:00 a.m. in the Federal Chancellery. A joint press conference between the two is planned for 12 noon. After a walk through town and lunch, a visit to the President of the National Council, Sobotka (2:15 p.m.), was scheduled. According to Ljubljana, Golob and Nehammer also wanted to talk about Ukraine, the Western Balkans and energy issues, as well as the upcoming EU summit. It should also be about minority issues. From the Austrian side, the Slovenian nuclear power plant expansion plans will probably be discussed.