Commercial activity with Venezuela is slowly reactivated four months after the reopening of the border through Norte de Santander, the most important in the more than 2,000 kilometers of the border line with that country. This Thursday the Congressional Territorial Planning Commission will hold a debate on political control in Cúcuta in order to verify how the process is progressing.

The border with Venezuela has been closed in the last seven years at the crossings through La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Arauca, due to the problems that existed between the governments of the two countries during the administrations of Juan Manuel Santos and Iván Duque.

The Petro administration considered that it was a mistake of the previous government that the political differences with the Nicolás Maduro regime prevailed over the relations of two brother countries, historically fluid in different fields, especially in the commercial area.

For this reason, even before taking office, Petro sent Álvaro Leyva to Venezuela, whom days later he appointed as Minister of Foreign Relations, to meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría.

The next step for the two countries was to appoint ambassadors in Bogotá and Caracas.

The talks advanced rapidly on different fronts, such as trade, border security, migration. For this purpose, technical teams from the two countries were established to review, among other things, protocols and mechanisms regarding exports and imports.

Likewise, Petro and Maduro have met three times, the last one a few days ago at the border, to evaluate how the integration process is progressing as well as to update a trade agreement, in force since 2012.

political control debate

As stated, the Congressional Territorial Planning Commission cited a political control debate in Cúcuta to follow up on the border opening. For this purpose, the Ministers of National Defense, Iván Velásquez; Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán, and Commerce Minister, Germán Umaña Mendoza.

Also present will be the director of the DIAN, Luis Carlos Reyes Hernández; and the general director of Colombian Migration, Carlos Fernando García Manosalva.

The senator citing this debate, Piedad Córdoba, explained to THE NEW CENTURY that “the hearing will be to follow up on how the implementation of the opening of the border is developing, the commercial agreements that were signed on Thursday (last) and how all the dynamics have been and how it has impacted on the citizenry, both on one side or the other.”

commercial exchange

According to figures from the Ministry of Commerce as of January 25, the exchange with Venezuela through Norte de Santander since the border was reopened, translates into exports for 27.6 million dollars, corresponding to 24,978 tons; and imports for 3.4 million dollars, which correspond to 10,127 tons.

The president of Fenalco Norte de Santander, Sergio Palacio, explained to this newspaper that “the issue of opening the border must be looked at from two angles: the first, that of exports, which is what interests Colombia. This is a process that is slow in Cúcuta because Venezuela has a very long delay in everything that is digital and electronic processes”.

He said that while in Colombia everything is already digital, “in Venezuela they still use paper and stamps. That has made those export processes slow. In addition to that, together with some deficiencies in infrastructure, especially on the Venezuelan side, security difficulties, difficulties in what are the scales for the weighing of export equipment, everything that refers to the documentation process at the sites where you have to verify the information of the products that are being exported”.

The union leader said that “this was to be expected, nor is it alarming because the border was closed for seven years, and we could not wait for it to open and we are already exporting the same amounts of years ago, when we exported 90% of our products to Venezuela.

Palacio said that last week when President Petro was at the border, Fenalco asked him to establish consulates, “because the Colombian businessman feels insecure about his products because there are no consulates in the cities that are in the chain up to Caracas, or beyond Caracas. . Something happens on the road, in Barinas, and who do you turn to?

Secondly, they asked the head of state to agree with the Venezuelan government to do the banking triangulation, since “everything is being done in cash, and obviously exports require a very high investment of money. So if the process is delayed, the return of income is also delayed and there is no cash flow to support mounting more exports”.

The merchants of Norte de Santander also asked President Petro to return the DIAN faster, “they are not returning it for up to 50 days. We need the money to be returned to us in 10 days, 15 days maximum, also so that there is cash flow in the hands of the businessmen”.

Greater investment

The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, filed in the Congress of the Republic the Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between Colombia and Venezuela.

The agreement, which was negotiated for several months, was signed on February 3 in Caracas, between the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, and Minister Umaña Mendoza.

The purpose of this agreement is to attract investments to promote the complementary industry of goods and services, promoting sustainable development, productive diversification, the formation of value chains and the creation of qualified employment, respecting labor standards and environmental regulations.

It also establishes equal treatment between Venezuelan and Colombian nationals, under the protection of the national treatment standard, keeping the balance between potential foreign and national investors.

After the respective procedure is completed in the Legislature, it will be reviewed by the Constitutional Court before being sanctioned by the President of the Republic to become Law.

While last week, the presidents Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, and Gustavo Petro celebrated the deepening of the Partial Scope Agreement No. 28 on bilateral trade, which will stimulate economic complementarity between the two countries. This negotiation is added to the bilateral investment protection agreement that both countries recently signed.

“We seek to promote integration, development and joint economic balance, strengthening bilateral trade and promoting our relations at the border,” said the leaders of both countries.

Likewise, they highlighted that this achievement is added to the recent signing of the bilateral investment protection agreement. “Our goal is to promote a more balanced, complementary trade, development and growth that benefits both peoples and their economies”explained the leaders.