Walter Spurrier

Guayaquil, Ecuador

A coup d’etat is underway in slow motion, a pincer that seeks to crush and break the Government. A clamp is the Assembly, in the hands of Correísmo; and the other, the street, in the hands of Leonidas Iza.

The Assembly proposes removing Guillermo Lasso for crimes against state security, for not denouncing drug trafficking and for illicit enrichment. Grotesque accusation, since no evidence is presented, and cynical: which government is the one that seizes the most drugs?

And on the other hand, who eliminated control of drug trafficking from the Manta Base? Who allowed the FARC a base in national territory and is accused that his campaign was financed by that guerrilla? What political force brings gang members to the Assembly? Which president was sentenced to eight years in prison for commanding a criminal structure?

The majority opinion of constitutionalists is that the Constitutional Court will not approve the impeachment, because the grounds that are used do not match what is prescribed by the Constitution. The most important clamp is Leonidas Iza.

The Conaie leader prepares a new outbreak. The assembly members who are close to him, in alliance with the correistas and PSC, proposed to intimidate the forces of order by censuring Patricio Carrillo on February 23, who was an excellent Minister of the Interior, for having contained the worst excesses of the 2022 uprising. Iza He is counting on law enforcement not to suppress the new uprising, as they did not in 2019 and 2022.