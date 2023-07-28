Sludge dumping in the North Sea: Hamburg puts pressure on the federal government > – News

Status: 07/28/2023 06:00 a.m

In the dispute over the silt in the port of Hamburg and in the Elbe, Economics Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD) is increasing the pressure on the federal government. She complains that the responsible authorities are not examining alternatives quickly enough for Hamburg to get rid of its silt. That is why the Elbe island of Scharhörn could come back into play.

Far out in the North Sea, a larger part of the silt is to be dumped in the future. Hamburg, the neighboring states of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein and the federal government agreed on this last year. The Hamburg application for this has been with the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency for more than a year.

Hamburg still has to improve documents

According to a spokeswoman for the authorities, Hamburg has to improve the documents again – for example on the question of whether the silt can also be disposed of on land. It is not possible to predict when a decision will be made on the Hamburg application.

Leonhard brings Scharhörn into play

Leonhard says that the responsible federal authorities are currently not sufficiently staffed to process applications in a timely manner. The Economics Senator indirectly threatens that silt could be dumped near Scharhörn in the Elbe estuary, for example. According to Leonhard, they don’t want to use these options. But Hamburg could get into the situation of having to do it.

Further information

From the end of the year, ships with up to 1.90 meters more draft should be able to come into the port again, said Hamburg’s Senator for Economic Affairs on NDR 90.3. (05/06/2023) more

In order to keep the port of Hamburg running, the Elbe is regularly dredged. The federal government pays a lot for it – and wants to change that. (03/16/2023) more

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Günther said in the Übersee-Club that he wanted to offer Hamburg areas for sludge disposal. (03/16/2023) more

Because of the immense amounts of silt, the navigable water depth of the Elbe is limited. Should you keep digging? What to do with the silt? more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/28/2023 | 06:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

