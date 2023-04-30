Home » ***Small Cap News***: Is the gold coming out of the ground soon? – Small Cap News – video
***Small Cap News***: Is the gold coming out of the ground soon? – Small Cap News – video

by admin
***Small Cap News***: Is the gold coming out of the ground soon? – Small Cap News – video

First Graphene starts full-scale green cement trial in Q4

ADX Energie’s gas production at the Welchau project could begin as early as Q3 2023.

Loyal Nova Minerals shareholders are rewarded

This and more in this week’s small cap news from axinocapital!

It is already known what positive properties graphene has in the cement and concrete sector. Because by adding small amounts of the powder, manufacturers are able to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. This is also necessary, because
the industry is responsible for around 8% of global emissions. You can find more information about First Graphene on our website.

