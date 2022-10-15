October 14, 2022 9:54 am

First of all, let’s discard the idea of ​​any suspense about the holding of the twentieth congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which will open on October 16. In fact, since the date was announced, everything has already been decided.

There is no doubt that Xi Jinping, Chinese number one for ten years, will get a third five-year term, an unprecedented fact in the 46 years since Mao Zedong’s death. Xi eliminated the two-term rule imposed by Deng Xiaoping, the great leader of the post-Mao era who had wanted to prevent the return of the men of providence, often capable of causing enormous disasters. As a result, Xi will be able to stay in power for as long as he wants.

The congress will be an opportunity to make known to the Chinese and to the world the orientations of the party and the changes at the top, while observers will be able to evaluate the minimum ideological inflections and the possible struggles between clans, as happened in the days of Soviet Kremlinology.

A paradox

There will be no surprises that one would expect from a classic political congress, but Xi’s intervention will still be gutted, especially considering the delicate global moment.

Xi represents a paradox. On the one hand, he concentrates all powers on himself, to the point of being the most authoritative leader after Mao and even more than Deng, a crucial figure of the Chinese twentieth century, as the Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd pointed out on October 13 in Paris. connoisseur of China.