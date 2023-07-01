Small Towns: the FAST project to strengthen administrative capacity

FAST Piccoli Comuni represents a very complex challenge that Formez PA is called to face, due to the type of administrations it involves, the territorial heterogeneity, the lack of specialized personnel, which often affects the administrative capacity of the Municipalities.

by the Human Capital Development Department

Il PNRR invests in the Municipalities identifying in them the lever for the realization of the foreseen projects, and also the Decree 44 of 2023 emphasizes the role that Form PA is called to perform in strengthening the administrative capacity of the small municipalities: the digital and administrative transition is a topic full of ideas and lends itself to being tackled by multiple interlocutors and with different approaches.

The digital and administrative transition imply the concept of transformation, a word that hides multiple difficulties, since to change, especially in the Public Administration, people’s expertise is needed together with the tools to start the change.

I three areas of the FAST project they work simultaneously on both fronts and use a methodological approach that takes into account the diversity, but also the elements shared by all the Municipalities met. After having accepted more than 1000 applications (individual or aggregated) for expressions of interest from Italian municipalities with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants, the project goes live; 285 Municipalities were selected for the area dedicated to the digital transition (Ambito A), 250 for the area dedicated to administrative transition (Ambito B) and 434 were admitted to the area dedicated to the use of information technologies (Ambito C ). The activities have the ultimate goal of supporting Small Municipalities in catching up with regulatory obligations to ensure that digital transformation projects are successful and transformed, also thanks to the proposed information technologies, into real opportunities for capacity improvement administrative.

The actions put in place by the three areas of intervention adopt a synergistic approach with the territory, focusing on building a relationship of trust with the Municipalities, too often burdened with daily tasks and multiple fulfilments. A real collaboration agreement, based on a real listening to the needs, on a concrete accompaniment to the digital and administrative transition, which defines customized work plans on a local scale through the proposal of information technologies, provides consultancy and useful tools for implementation of projects, accompanying small municipalities also with interventions to strengthen skills on the subject of digitization and administrative simplification.

Il FAST project Scope A after carrying out a first cycle of introductory webinars on digital transition issues, it launched a series of activities together with the Municipalities. These activities directly involve territorial task forces made up of content and process experts (senior experts and junior facilitators): a network of digital facilitators present in the area who interface with municipal representatives in the implementation of digital transition micro-projects. At the moment, the co-planning phase is underway with some of the Municipalities concerned: during the first meetings, the “Digital Assessment” is being carried out, with the aim of taking a snapshot of the administration’s situation in terms of digitization and together detect the needs and critical issues in terms not only of mandatory obligations but of strategic actions for the digital transition. The investigation concerns four major macro-areas: Platforms and enabling conditions, communication and transparency, document management, information security, with all issues related to data and information security and connectivity.

The data collected during the Assessment are processed by the Task Force and included in a report, which presents the results and proposes a selection of Micro-projects to improve the quality of the digital transition of the Administration. In a subsequent phase of the project, the results are discussed together with the Municipality with the aim of identifying the Microproject most consistent with the institution’s plans (and compatible with the organizational context and the resources available) and the Work Plan to implement it.

At the moment the first activities have involved the Municipalities of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Sardinia and the Marches and in some cases have seen an interlocution with the main players in the area (ANCI, Regions and the Department of Digital Transformation).

L’Scope B of the FAST project, after carrying out a cycle of information seminars (which had the participation of over 180 Municipalities, individually and in aggregate form) completed the analysis of the needs for administrative simplification, detected through the administration of a survey in the three areas of greatest interest reported by the Administrations, i.e. the Environment, Construction and Productive Activities. The needs survey form made it possible to obtain 140 responses, useful for drafting the work and assessment plans envisaged in the next phase of the project. Area B also relies on the multidisciplinary contribution of the Task Forces, which deal with requests for support on the territory in terms of simplification rules, authorization procedures for the three areas highlighted, and relations with the Bodies involved in the procedure. Assessment actions are currently underway with the Municipalities of Friuli-Venezia Giulia: with the collaboration of the Regional Competence Center for simplification of the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, a pilot project was carried out involving 20 Municipalities in the adoption for administrative simplification in the three thematic macro-areas covered by Area B.

L’Scope C of the FAST project proposes to the adhering Municipalities the use of information technology for the strengthening of the municipal ICT; cycles of presentations of the project and of the Platform were created, designed with the dual functionality of Knowledge management and Legal Desktop.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, the portal will offer Municipalities IT solutions in the production of administrative documents and in the archiving and digital drafting of documents. Currently, the dematerialisation and enhancement of the information assets has involved 105,000 documents, which represent the information and historical assets of the Municipalities in support activities for the drafting of administrative acts.

The integrated approach offered by the three areas of intervention of the FAST project makes it possible to face the challenges of the digital and administrative transition effectively: Small Municipalities can find in the project the necessary support to improve their administrative capacity, managing to adapt to new needs regulations and technologies.

The FAST Piccoli Comuni project is part of the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020 and aims to provide coaching and support for the digital and administrative transition of Small Municipalities.

