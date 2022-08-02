Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 505 cases of monkeypox in Italy. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health updated to date. They are 26 more than the last survey 4 days ago. And the Ministry of Health today issued a circular indicating the possibility, for close contacts, to resort to.

Surveillance regime

“In specific environmental and epidemiological contexts, according to the assessments of the health authorities, the application of quarantine measures may be required”. Asymptomatic contacts who adequately and regularly monitor their status can continue routine daily activities such as going to work and attending school (and in these cases quarantine is not necessary), the ministry still specifies. For close contacts it is advised to avoid donating blood, cells, tissues, organs, breast milk or sperm while under surveillance.

Prompt expertise of “Spallanzani”

While waiting for the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to conclude the examination to extend the use of the vaccine against smallpox Imvanex also to monkeypox, the Institute for Infectious Diseases “Lazzaro Spallanzani” of Rome announces that be ready to go with the vaccination. But it will be the Ministry of Health that will express the recruitment methods, with the criteria for defining the audience and the indication of the age groups. The vaccine, explained the Lazio Region, provides a first dose and a booster to be administered after an interval of 2-3 months. The general director of Spallanzani, Francesco Vaia, made it known that he had offered the expertise of the Institute, also with the contribution of the associations, for a correct information campaign. “We await the ministerial guidelines to which we are actively collaborating,” added Vaia.

Lombardy in the lead

Most of the Italian cases are registered in Lombardy where there are 232, followed by Lazio (104), Emilia Romagna (57), Veneto (33), Piedmont (18) and Tuscany (17). There are 5 regions that have not yet reported cases: Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta while the remaining 7, (including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento), count less than 10. The latest balance sheet which dates back to July 26, sees in Europe 12,761 cases reported to the Tessy system and reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and concerned 32 countries.

The trend in the world is worrying

The situation continues to worry the US in particular. American President Joe Biden has appointed the director of Fema, the US Civil Protection, Robert Fenton as national coordinator of the response to this disease following the increase in cases in the States of the Union, especially in California and in the state of New York which they declared a health emergency. In the US there are 1,345 cases but in New York alone, according to Mayor Eric Adams, 150,000 people are at risk of contagion. And in France, opposition politicians, associative representatives and citizens are calling for the creation of a commission of inquiry by the Paris Senate on the government’s action in the fight against monkeypox, which they believe at the moment to be “insufficient”.