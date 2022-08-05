Listen to the audio version of the article

Here comes the circular from the Ministry of Health on the methods and criteria for vaccination against monkeypox (Jynneos smallpox vaccine), following the arrival of the first tranche by the European Commission. According to the indications provided by the Undersecretary of Health Sileri, in total we will reach 16,000 doses available, then others will arrive through the European procurement mechanism.

In this first phase, after consulting the Regions and the autonomous provinces, “it was established – the document reads – to divide the vaccine doses currently available among the Regions with the highest number of cases reported to date and divided as follows: Lombardy 2000; Lazio 1200; Emilia-Romagna 600; Veneto 400 ».

It will not be a mass vaccination campaign

In the circular in the form of the director general of the ministry Giovanni Rezza it is explained that “at the moment, the mode of contagion and the speed of spread, as well as the effectiveness of non-pharmacological measures exclude the need for a mass vaccination campaign”.

The categories to which vaccination will initially be offered

The circular explains that “the first high-risk categories to which vaccination will initially be offeredas a pre-exposure prophylaxis, are identified among: laboratory staff with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus; gay, transgender, bisexual people and other men who have sex with men (MSM), which meet the following risk criteria ‘. The criteria follow: «i) recent history (last 3 months) with multiple sexual partners; and / or ii) participation in group sex events; and / or iii) participation in sexual encounters in local / club / cruising / saunas; and / or iv) recent sexually transmitted infection (at least one episode in the past year); and / or v) the habit of associating sexual acts with the consumption of chemical drugs’.

Dosage

As for the primary vaccination (subjects not previously vaccinated against smallpox virus or with MVA-BN): two doses (0.5 mL) at least four weeks (28 days) apart. As for the booster vaccination: one dose (0.5 mL) to anyone who has received at least one dose of smallpox vaccine or MVA-BN in the past or who has completed a two-dose course of MVA-BN for more than two years.